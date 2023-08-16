'24' Legend Kiefer Sutherland's New TV Show Gets DVD Release

After premiering in March, Kiefer Sutherland's Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole is getting a DVD release date! The spy thriller drama, which sees Sutherland's John Weir as a private espionage agent framed for murder, will be coming to DVD on October 17 from Paramount Home Entertainment. All eight episodes, plus thrilling bonus content, will be made available. While the series is currently streaming on Paramount+, there's no other way to get bonus features without the DVD, so fans will want to take it home with them when it releases later this fall.

Also starring Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Rob Yang, Walt Klink, and Charles Dance, Rabbit Hole follows John Weir as a corporate spy who is adept at deception and ruining lives as he finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, manipulation, surveillance, and control. The series is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76 percent on the Tomatometer and an 87 percent for Audience Score, and for good reason.

There will be three special features included on the DVD release, including "Digging the Rabbit Hole," "The Look of Rabbit Hole," and "Stunts." The latter is pretty easy to figure out what it will be about, as it will be giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the stunts performed on the show and everything that goes into making a big action sequence look pretty powerful. Meanwhile, the formers will probably be more behind-the-scenes and digging deeper into the world of Rabbit Hole and the inner workings of the series. For being a spy thriller, it should be some pretty interesting bonus features.

As of now, Rabbit Hole has yet to be renewed for a second season, but considering the reviews have been pretty decent, not to mention 24 legend Kiefer Sutherland stars in it, it would be highly surprising if Paramount+ decided to ax it. With another way to watch the series soon, hopefully, more people will be tuning in to Rabbit Hole, proving to Paramount that another season is definitely needed. That won't be until October 17, however, so there are still a couple of months left before the DVD release. Fans can watch the show on Paramount+ right now, but if they want to watch it with the special features, that can only happen with the DVD.