Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series

It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.

Speaking about working on Rabbit Hole Sutherland said it was "as great an experience as I've ever had" on a TV project. He then went on to say, "The character was as interesting to me as the overall idea," and then reportedly made reference to classic conspiracy thrillers, such as Three Days of the Condor. Paramount+ will debut the first two episodes of the eight-part series on Sunday, March 26. Following its premiere, new episodes of Rabbit Hole will drop weekly on Sundays. Additionally, Rabbit Hole is being headed up by showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot episode of NBC's This Is Us back in 2016.

(Photo: Paramount+)

While fans will have to wait a couple of months for Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ will be launching the brand new season of drama-thriller Mayor of Kingstown later this month. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance on the local prison business. The series also stars Taylor Handley as Mike's brother Kyle McClusky. The McCluskys hold quite a lot of power in Kingstown, even more than the local government leaders. However, it becomes clear that holding onto his throne is no easy task for Mike, as pressures seem to constantly be testing him.

The stellar Mayor of Kingstown cast is rounded out by Laird, Gillen, Dianne Wiest, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, and Hamish Allan-Headle. In a Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 trailer, we see that Mike (Renner) desperately hopes to avoid a "war" between the cops and the gangs, but it's unclear if he's winning any battles as both sides seem to be frustrated with his diplomacy. He's also dealing with the reality that Milo (Gillen) broke out of prison during the inmate riot, putting himself and Iris (Laird) in danger. Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 debuts Sunday, Jan. 15 on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.