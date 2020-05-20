'13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Trailer Offers New Secrets and Lies

Netflix released the first full-length trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, the teen drama’s final season. The streaming platform dropped the two-minute-long clip Wednesday morning, giving fans their first glimpse into their final walk through Liberty High, teasing even more drama to come.

As the core group of characters prepare to graduate, dark secrets and trauma from past seasons will continue to play a role. In the trailer, Clay and Justin, along with a group of other Liberty High students, are seen gathering around graffiti reading, "Monty was framed," alluding to the one of the biggest storylines of Season 3: the death of Bryce. As fans recall, Monty ended up behind bars for his murder, despite his innocence. With secrets building, the trailer teases that Clay may be ready to let them go.

"In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation," an official synopsis for the season reads. "But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

Along with returning actors Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro, the Season 4 cast will also include JanLuis Castellanos. Castellanos will take on the role of Diego Torres, who he described to PopCulture.com as "an intensely charismatic and loyal leader to his football peers and is trying his best to help them cope with the loss of one of their own." Speaking of the final season, Castellanos added that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."

Created by Brian Yorkey and based on Jay Asher's young adult novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why's debuted on Netflix in 2017, generating plenty of backlash and calls for its cancellation over the course of its following seasons. The streamer confirmed in August of 2019, just ahead of the Season 3 premiere, that the series would be ending with Season 4.

The first three seasons of 13 Reasons Why are available for streaming on Netflix. The 10-episode fourth and final season debuts on Friday, June 5. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.