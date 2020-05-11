'13 Reasons Why' Final Season Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has announced the premiere date for the final season of 13 Reasons Why — Friday, June 5. The beloved drama is coming to a close with its fourth season, and there are still lots of questions to answer. The final season will include just 10 episodes to wrap it all up.

One of the most controversial Netflix original series is nearing its end, and fans have a new teaser to get them ready. On Monday, Netflix posted a video made up of behind-the-scenes clips including table reads, set tours and actual footage from the show. The unusual trailer just goes to show how dedicate the 13 Reasons Why fandom is and how emotionally charged the show's subject matter can be. The ending is now less than a month away.

This story is developing.