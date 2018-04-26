Here’s Another Reason Why ’13 Reasons Why’ May Get a Third Season

Analy High School has approved filming for future episodes of popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, leading to speculation that the show could have a third season in the works.

While the popular Netlfix drama’s second season has not yet been released, and does not even have a premiere date, speculation surrounding a future third season has already been sparked after the West Sonoma County Union High School District board approved a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures, according to Sonoma West Times & News.

The licensing agreement means that Paramount Pictures has permission to transform Analy High School into the fictional Liberty High School for any future episodes of the series in a possible third season. The agreement would allow for production to begin in mid-June and end in December.

While this is not confirmation of a third season, Paramount Television head Amy Power did previously talk about the possibility of continuing the show past its sophomore run.

“It’s up to Brian [Yorkey],” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a January interview. “We’re not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn’t feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be.”

The debut season of the Netflix series, one of Netflix’s most successful original series of all-time despite the controversy surrounding it, was modeled after the young adult novel of the same name, which centered on high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and her classmate Clay listening to the 13 cassette tapes she recorded mapping out the events that led to her death by suicide.

As the company previously revealed, season two will be venturing away from source material and explore the lives of Hannah’s classmates and how her actions affected them.

In response to the backlash that the show received for its depiction of traumatic experiences and suicide, with many accusing the series of glorifying suicide, the streaming platform announced that a suicide warning video will air in front of episodes of the dramatic series.

In the video, stars of the show speak directly to the audience and encourage them to seek help if they feel they have suicidal thoughts, and also suggest that they avoid watching the show if they feel the subject matter may be triggering for them.

Though no official premiere date has been announced, 13 Reasons Why is expected to return sometime in 2018.