10 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix September 2018

Netflix is expanding its streaming library in September with a number of popular TV shows.

Throughout the month of September, Netflix will be filling the shelves of its library with dozens of new additions, including a handful of TV series. With a mix of new Netflix original content, including additional seasons of some tried and true favorites, along with scripted television series, Netflix is closing fall out strong and giving subscribers the chance to catch up with their favorites.

Keep scrolling to see the best TV shows making their way to Netflix in September.

Quantico: Season 3

Following its cancellation at ABC, Qauntico fans will be able to watch the final season or give the series a farewell binge.



Starring Priyanka Chopra, Quantico follows young FBI recruits who head to the Quantico base in Virginia for an intense 21 weeks of training to officially become special agents.



Despite being a breakout when it first premiered in 2015, the series ultimately began to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines into Season 3, eventually leading to its cancellation.



Quantico season 5 will be available for streaming on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Wentworth: Season 6

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, Netflix will add season 6 of Wentworth to its streaming library.



The Australian television drama follows the story of Bea Smith, who is sent to prison after being charged with the attempted murder of her husband. Separated from her daughter and living in an “uncertain limbo” in Wentworth, Bea must learn how to survive and navigate the hierarchy of the prison.

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

After 155 episodes, ABC’s Once Upon a Time officially closed the storybook in May, but Netflix is giving fans the chance to catch up on the latest season and binge all past seasons when Once Upon a Time season 7 makes its way to the streaming platform on Thursday, Sept. 6.



The long-running fantasy series is set in Storybrooke, Maine, a world where fairy-tales and modern life collide. Things in the quaint town are uprooted, however, when 10-year-old Henry finds his mother, Emma Swan, a 28-year-old bail bonds collector, reveals his theory that his mother is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming and was sent to the modern world to protect her from the Evil Queen’s Curse.

Atypical: Season 2

Netflix’s Atypical is set to return in September, with season two following Elsa and Doug facing the aftermath of their marriage crisis as Casey attempts to adjust to her new school. The new season will also see Sam preparing for life after his high school graduation.



Atypical season 2 is set to make its way to the streaming library on Friday, Sept. 7.

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

After surviving a mysterious plane crash when he was 10-year-old set his life on a path of becoming a fierce warrior, Danny Rand is back in action protecting New York in season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist.



Following the defeat of the hand in Marvel’s Iron Fist‘s debut season, Chinatwon is left vulnerable to various turf wars, and Dann must fight to protect the streets of New York.



Marvel’s Iron Fist season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 7.

Blacklist: Season 5

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist has become a fan-favorite series in peacock network NBC, and Netflix is giving fans the chance to catch up on season 5.



The series, originally debuting in 2013, follows Raymond “Red” Reddington, an ex-government agent turned criminal on the FBI’s most wanted list, who decides to turn himself in and help the bureau track down other criminals on his personal “blacklist.”



Season 5 of the series, which has been renewed for a sixth season, will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

American Vandal: Season 2

True crime satire, which mocks other popular documentaries, American Vandal is set to debut its second season on Friday, Aug. 14.



Season 2 will follow the events of the first documentary’s success as Peter and Sam seek a new case and settle on a stomach-churning mystery at a Washington high school.



The first season, which debuted in September, centered on the investigation into who drew obscene images on the cars of 27 different faculty members at a Southern California high school.

American Horror Story: Cult

Before American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on Sept. 12, Netflix is giving fans of the horror anthology series a chance to catch up on American Horror Story: Cult.



The seventh season of the popular FX series is set in the fictional town of Brookfield Heights, Michigan, which is left severely divided following the 2016 presidential election. As some residents are left devastated and others rejoice, the town is terrorized by masked clowns led by the political power hungry Kai Anderson.

Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix’s highly-anticipated limited series Maniac, which is set to make its way to the streaming platform’s library on Friday, Sept. 21.



The series tells the story of Owen and Annie, two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. Owen, who comes from a family of New York industrialists and might be suffering from schizophrenia, and Annie, who becomes estranged from her mother and sister, slowly lose their minds as they are transported to different worlds, where they always seem to find one another.

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Netflix is welcoming the undead in September with season 8 of popular AMC series The Walking Dead.



The 16-episode eighth season of the series, which adapts material from issues #115–126 of the comics, follows Rick Grimes and the remaining group of survivors at the Alexandria Safe Zone, the Hilltop, the Kingdom, and the Scavengers as they go to war with Negan and the Saviors.



Fans can catch up with season 8 ahead of The Walking Dead‘s October season 9 premiere on Sunday, Sept. 23.