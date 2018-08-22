10 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix September 2018

Netflix is preparing to debut a whole slew of new titles onto its streaming platform in September (check out the full list here), but how do you wade through the long list of content to decipher which titles are worth your while? Easy: Check out this list.

Peruse through this list of the best Netflix original movies making their way to a screen near you in September 2018, organized in chronological order, and spend your early days of fall discovering awesome new movies.

‘Next Gen’ – Sept. 7

In an animated film that’s sure to delight adults as much as kids, Next Gen is about an unlikely friendship between a top-secret robot and a lonely girl. Their friendship quickly turns to a life-changing, thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil boys and a scheming madman. Featuring the voices of John Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Michael Peña, Constance Wu, Jason Sudeikis and David Cross, Next Gen launches Sept. 7.

‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ – Sept. 7.

This coming of age film is about a smart high school girl, Sierra Burgess (Shannon Purser, Stranger Things), who in an unlikely Catfish-type scheme, teams up with a popular girl hoping to win over her crush. Sure to elicit a few emotional tears from even the driest of eyes, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser hits Netflix on Sept. 7.

‘The Most Assassinated Woman in the World’ – Sept. 7

The setting is 1930s Paris, an a macabre actress famous for her gory death scenes at the Grand Guignol Theater contends with a mysterious stalker and ghosts from her past. The film stars Anna Mouglalis as the iconic actress Paula Maxa, who was graphically slain on stage multiple times a day. The Most Assassinated Woman in the World debuts on Netflix on Sept. 7.

‘On My Skin’ – Sept. 12

Arrested in Rome for a drug-related offense, Stefano Cucchi endures a harrowing week in custody that changes his family forever. Based on the true events of one of the most controversial Italian court cases in recent years, Cucchi was arrested for a minor crime and mysteriously found dead during his detention. On My Skin, which details his time locked up, hits Netflix on Sept. 12.

‘Bleach’ – Sept. 14

After premiering earlier this year in Japan, live-action Bleach is coming to the west for a run. “When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first,” reads the movie synopsis from Netflix. Bleach debuts on Netflix on Sept. 14.

‘The Angel’ – Sept. 14

Based on a true story, The Angel stars Marwan Kenzari as Ashraf Marwan, who walks a dangerously thin line as a spy for Israel operating at the highest levels of Egyptian government. The Angel premieres on Netflix on Sept. 14.

‘The Land of Steady Habits’ – Sept. 14

Ben Mendelsohn, Edie Falco and Connie Britton come together for The Land of Steady Habits, a dark comedy that follows Anders, who leaves his job and his wife in a clumsy, heartbreaking quest to first find happiness — then put the pieces of his fractured life back together. Debuts on Netflix Sept. 14.

‘Nappily Ever After’ – Sept. 21

To the unsuspecting viewer, Violet would seem to have it all: the perfect career, the perfect relationship — and the hair to back it up. But one night in a spiral, a fed-up Violet (Sanaa Lathan) buzzes her expensive, ideal, socially accepted hair all off. Nappily Ever After shows what happens when being perfect isn’t enough. Debuts Sept. 21.

‘Hold the Dark’ – Sept. 28

Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, Jeffrey Wright stars as a naturalist who soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery surrounding the village and its demons. Alexander Skarsgard and James Badge Dale also star in Hold the Dark, which premieres Sept. 28.

‘The 3rd Eye’ – Sept. 28

Not much is yet known about The 3rd Eye except for the synopsis from Netflix: “After the death of their parents, two sisters move back to their childhood home, where one sibling claims to be able to see a dark presence.” The 3rd Eye hits the streaming service on Sept. 28.