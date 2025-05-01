Matthew Lillard in Talks to Join New TV Adaptation of Classic Horror Movie

Matthew Lillard is taking a stab at another horror classic.

The actor, who will make his long-awaited return to the Scream franchise in Scream 7 next year, is reportedly being eyed to star in Mike Flanagan’s series adaptation of Carrie for Amazon Prime Video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reported Thursday that Lillard, 55, “has entered talks” to join the project. However, Lillard’s casting isn’t official, and it’s unclear which character he is being eyed to portray.

Based on Stephen King’s hit 1974 horror novel of the same name, Prime’s Carrie is described as a “bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

The series was first reported to be in the works in October 2024. A writer’s room then opened in late fall ahead of a series greenlight last month.

The show, executive produced by Trevor Macy with Amazon MGM Studios producing, has brought on Curse of Chucky star Summer H. Howell in the titular role of Carrie White. Sissy Spacek portrayed the character in the original 1976 adaptation, with Chloë Grace Moretz taking on the role in the more recent 2013 film. Siena Agudong will star as Carrie’s classmate Sue Snell, who was portrayed by Amy Irving in the original film and Kandyse McClure and Gabriella Wilde in the two later adaptations in 2002 and 2013.

Lillard’s possible role in the adaptation will reunite him with Mike Flanagan, who is writing, directing, and executive producing the eight-episode show. Lillard recently starred in the horror director’s other King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, which won the coveted People’s Choice Award at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. That film is set to release via Neon on Friday, June 6.

Lillard’s reported involvement in the project comes amid his upcoming return to another horror franchise – Scream. After portraying Ghostface killer Stu Macher in the original Wes Craven’s original 1996 slasher, the actor is set to return in Scream 7, set for a Feb. 27, 2026 theatrical release. Details of his return to the franchise remain unclear.

Outside of Scream, the actor has several other projects lined up – Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, Amazon MGM’s Cross, and Blumhouse/Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel.