'Designated Survivor' Fans Are Calling out Canceled Netflix Series For 'Predicting' Coronavirus Pandemic in Season 3

With more and more people the world over in self-isolation in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus, streaming has become a popular way to pass the time. So much so that some services have even lowered their video quality to help meet increased demand. However, as more people plow through their Netflix queues, some have pointed out an unnerving similarity between current events and a storyline from Designated Survivor.

As The Sun noted, the storyline in question happens in Season 3 of the political thriller when the president-by-default Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is told about a new virus sweeping the U.S. When approached by his aids, one tells Kirkman that there have "been 32 cases in the past 24 hours, 12 fatalities." Another then chimes in to add that this "means thousands are infected." After being told that The CDC's position is that it's "worse than influenza," Kirkman asks "Could this be the superbug you’ve been worried about?"

The president is then shown a simulation and reacts with absolute horror and disbelief as to what could be facing the nation. Which, of course, hits a little too close to home given the ongoing concerns and resulting disruptions that have resulted from coronavirus concerns. Obviously, it did not go unnoticed by Twitter users everywhere.