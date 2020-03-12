Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: 'The Simpsons' Fans Think Show Predicted Star's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Following Wednesday night's announcement that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the reactions have varied. While scores of friends and fans alike flooded the couple with well-wishes, others hoped that the news would finally prompt some to take coronavirus seriously. Some, however, think that The Simpsons might have predicted the whole thing, as noted by The Daily Mail.

Back in 2007, Hanks appeared as an animated version of himself in The Simpsons Movie in a mock commercial advertising "The New Grand Canyon."

"The U.S. Government has lost its credibility, so its borrowing some of mine," he says, before advertising the brand new national landmark. Additionally, during the end credits, Hanks pops back up to add, "This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, please leave me be."

Given that Hanks' announcement about the disease happened just minutes after President Donald Trump's speech Wednesday night, whose administration has been heavily criticized over its handling of the issue, some parallels were also drawn. Some even went the extra mile pointing out the similarities to the 1993 episode "Marge in Chains," which featured a flu-like virus from China that infected the population of Springfield.