Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

After adding dozens of new titles throughout March, Disney+ is preparing to expand its catalogue of streaming content even more in April 2020. On Wednesday, the recently-launched streaming service unveiled the full list of titles set to be added next month, meaning that subscribers will have even more to keep them occupied as the country continues to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. After launching in November, the streamer has already proven to be a heavy hitter in the streaming wars. Along with gaining millions of subscribers within just its first week of launching, Deadline reported Tuesday that nearly 50 percent of U.S. internet users with children under 10 in their households have subscribed to the streaming service, which is catered to be "family-friendly." Disney+ is available for an annual $69.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $6.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Disney+ next month, as compiled by E! News.

Coming 4/1 – 4/3 Avail. 4/1:

Doctor Doolittle Avail. 4/3:

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Dinsey+ Originals (4/3) Life on the Edge: "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere) Dolphin Reef (Premiere)

"It's time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. Narrated by Natalie Portman." Diving with Dolphins: "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

"Behind the scenes look at the making of Dolphin Reef." Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt"

"Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape." Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Finale – Episode 208 – "Marry ME"

"Ramila & Ike celebrate 25 years of marriage in Greece thanks to their son. Kyle and Amanda and their baby girl Harlow celebrate at Disney's California Adventure with a surprise performance by Jason Derulo." Shop Class: Episode 106 – "Downhill Derby"

"Teams are challenged with designing and building supersized downhill derby racers." Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron"

"The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp-Gerstel on a project inspired by Minnie Mouse." One Day At Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"

"Frozen the Musical star, Patti Murin, gives a behind-the-scenes look into the rarely seen inner workings of one of Broadway’s smash hits. Backstage moments, pre-show rituals and the coveted NYC Stage Door Autograph Line are all on display as Patti brings to life one of Disney's favorite princesses for theater patrons of all ages." Be Our Chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious"

"On round two of Be Our Chef, two new families, the Wells and Platt families, are tasked with a Big Hero 6 inspired challenge to make a dessert that is healthy and delicious. But before heading to the kitchen, the families visit the super-huggable Baymax at Epcot for inspiration. Both families are hoping for their first win. But who will crumble first?"

Coming 4/10 Avail. 4/10:

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

Disney+ Originals (4/10) A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Premiere – Special)

"An inside look at the musical production of Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl." Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 708 – "Together Again"

"Ahsoka bargains for the sisters' freedom and makes a startling discovery." Shop Class: Episode 107 – "Ready for Launch"

"Six semi-final teams build and launch spacecrafts capable of transporting egg payloads." Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 – "Minnie Mouse: Kite"

"The Ruvalcaba family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel to build an aerial craft inspired by Minnie Mouse." One Day At Disney: Episode 119 – "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"

"Francheska Roman, Candy Maker on Main Street, U.S.A., gives an exclusive look into the making of Disneyland Resort's favorite sweet treats. As Francheska shares her favorite parts of the job, she also illustrates the skill, care and dedication that goes into crafting each Disney themed confection." Be Our Chef: Episode 103 – "Hidden Within"

"Returning to the kitchen for another round, the Merrill family battles newcomers, the Perez family, for a Mulan themed challenge. This round, the families must create a main dish. But similar to Mulan's journey to find her inner hidden warrior, the teams must use an unexpected and hidden ingredient in their dish to collect the win."

Coming 4/12 – 4/17 Avail. 4/12:

PJ Masks (S3) Avail. 4/17:

Brain Games (S8)

Let's Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto's Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

Disney+ Originals (4/17) Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 709 – "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

"Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine." Shop Class: Finale – Episode 108 – "Build Your Own Adventure"

"The finalists vie for the title 'Shop Class Champs' by building contemporary backyard forts." Disney Family Sundays: Episode 124 – "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"

"The Chaney family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a project inspired by Pixar’s Finding Nemo and Finding Dory." One Day At Disney: Episode 120 – "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"

"Steve Sligh helps bring movies to life as Senior Manager of the Golden Oak Ranch. Historically, this legendary filming location has hosted Hollywood’s elite, and even served as a retreat for Walt. 60+ years later, this close-to-900-acre property still functions as a working filming location with an eye towards conservation." Be Our Chef: Episode 104 – "Curiouser and Curiouser"

"The Perez family faces the Robbins family for an Alice in Wonderland challenge. After meeting with Alice and The Mad Hatter and eating a Cheshire Cat's tail at Magic Kingdom Park they must use that inspiration to prepare their very own version of a bite-sized dessert."

Coming 4/19 –4/30 Avail. 4/19:

Just Roll with It (S1) Avail. 4/20:

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1) Avail. 4/22:

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope Avail. 4/23:

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3) Avail. 4/24:

America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk Avail. 4/30:

National Treasure