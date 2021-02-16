Zachary Wohlman, Boxer Known as Kid Yamaka, Dead at 32

✖

Boxer Zachary Wohlman, the man known as Kid Yamaka, has passed away at the age of 32. His wife, Serafina, confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. The cause of death has not been revealed.

"My saviour, my love, my Angel, my husband, the biggest pain in my butt," Serafina wrote in an Instagram post featuring several photos of Wohlman. "I can't believe my world has stopped and you're not here with us anymore. You were changing the world, one person at a time. With great honour and privilege has it been to be by your side through the hell and high water."

"A talented man, yes you were. A man with demons, yet shared the love of angels," she continued. "You changed so many peoples lives all the f—ing time. Always giving the shirt off your back to anyone that asked. You have built a legacy that has out lived you, children will have a place to call home because of you and for many years to come."

A Golden Glove-winning fighter, Wohlman was featured in the ESPN series Why We Fight. The first season The eight-episode storyline followed the boxer as he trained, traveled the world, and struggled with opioid addiction. According to Deadline, Ronda Rousey served as executive producer on the series.

Wohlman began working with Southland boxing trainer Roach in 2008, a man who has worked with world champions Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and James Tony. Wohlman also worked with trainer Eric Brown, per Deadline. Wohlman set a record of 10 wins, three losses, and two draws in 15 fights.

"You were meant for me as no one as crazy would have done what we've been able to do in the past years," Serafina continued. "The way you loved me was astronomical, the way I loved you was even bigger. This is by far going to hurt like no other. I feel you all over me and when I close my eyes, all I can see is you.

"Kid Yamaka, Zachary Wohlman, you are forever with me, I can't believe I'm not going to hear your voice or feel you in this life. I know you're looking over me right now, I can hear you saying it's going to be okay, but it doesn't feel like that. I can hear you telling me that I'm going to be f—ing great but my world is changed forever. I'll see you on the other side."