Watch: Zac Brown Arrives for ‘College GameDay’ for Georgia vs. LSU

Saturday afternoon’s battle between the University of Georgia and LSU is one that will determine the winner of the SEC. The outcome could also shake up the College Football Playoffs. With the enormity of the matchup, as well as the setting of Atlanta, ESPN wanted to shake up College GameDay by bringing in country star Zac Brown to serve as the guest picker.

As video showed on Saturday morning, the Georgia native in Brown was on hand to hype up his favorite collegiate team. He was wearing a Bulldogs hat and shirt to remove any doubt about which team he would be cheering on during the SEC Championship Game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he approached the College GameDay set, Brown shook hands with multiple fans in attendance. He also said “Go Dawgs” to the gathered Georgia Faithful.

“Well I was raised underneath the shade of a Georgia pine.” No question who Zac Brown’s picking for the SEC Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ij2csWmoMm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2019

Of the four pickers weighing in on this LSU versus Georgia game, Brown was the only one that said his team would take home the victory. The three ESPN regulars predicted that the LSU Tigers would remain undefeated on the season while taking care of business in Georgia.

The SEC Championship won’t kick off until 4 p.m. ET, but Brown is certainly hoping that this game will play out much better than another with which he was involved. The country singer was part of the pregame festivities for NBC’s Thanksgiving night battle between the Atlanta Falcons.

Technically, this game was part of the Sunday Night Football slate, but it took place on a Thursday. So Brown and his band took over for Carrie Underwood and sang the opening theme while hyping up the Falcons.

However, the Dirty Birds struggled mightily during this game as quarterback Matt Ryan threw two interceptions. He was also thrown to the ground with a savage stiff arm. The Saints jumped out to an early lead and held their ground, ultimately taking home a 26-18 victory.

The Falcons have struggled throughout the 2019 season, so the loss was expected by many. The Georgia Bulldogs, however, are 11-1 and have played like one of the best teams in college football. Will they reign victorious over the SEC with a Saturday evening victory? The ESPN hosts don’t believe so, but Brown is hoping to see his team leave Atlanta with the win.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty