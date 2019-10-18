XFL Fans Troll Antonio Brown After Not Being Drafted by League

Antonio Brown was not going to be drafted by the XFL despite not currently being on an NFL team. However, that didn’t stop fans of the XFL trolling for the former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. The XFL Draft took place earlier this week and once it was over, one of the bigger fan accounts on Twitter poked fun at Brown. The user, named [real xfl football] referred to him as “being free” since that was something he mentioned this week.

That led to fans commenting on the Tweet. Most fans used gifs and memes to express their lack of love for Brown while some fans are not surprised by it considering Brown’ wouldn’t play for the money the league is paying. But how funny would it have been if one of the eight XFL teams announced they were drafting Brown?

Antonio Brown was not part of our draft today. You’re free, Bud. #XFL2020 — XFL (@realXFLfootball) October 16, 2019

AB when he see’s this Tweet: pic.twitter.com/kScKeLwzub — Amanda (@SoCalBillsMafia) October 16, 2019

As mentioned, Brown has no desire to play in the XFL. The All-Pro receiver recently went on Instagram Live to talk about his football future and he said the XFL is not in his plans.

“XFL, never,” Brown said. “That’s not even in the question.”

So what is the next move for Brown? He was cut by the Patriots for sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations and he severed his relationships with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. If it was up to Brown, he would love to re-sign with the Patriots.

“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown said. “They’ve still got to pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

Brown is looking to get money back from the Patriots and the Raiders as he recently filed grievances against the two clubs. Brown is looking to get $40 million and the case will be finalized by next year.

While Brown has a number of issues he needs to deal with, he’s still one of the best receivers in the NFL. This year, Brown has only played in one game and he has caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown as a member of the Patriots. He was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and he reached the Pro Bowl seven times while being named to the Al-Pro First Team four times.