XFL Draft: How to Watch, Stream

The XFL Draft is here and it’s a start of a new era of professional football. Once the 2019 NFL season comes to an end, the XFL will kick things off with eight different teams across the country competing for the league title. But first, the teams have to be built via the draft — which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday. The draft officially started Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET and fans can watch the action by going to the XFL official website. The draft will also be available through the XFL’s Twitter and Instagram page as well as the social media accounts for all eight teams.

The XFL draft is a little different from what fans have seen with the NFL. One big difference is the quarterbacks as teams were assigned to a signal-caller instead of drafting one. Here’s a look at each team’s quarterback.

Dallas Renegades – Landry Jones

DC Defenders – Cardale Jones

Houston Roughnecks – Philip Walkers

Los Angeles Wildcats – Luis Perez

New York Guardians – Matt McGloin

St. Louis Battlehawks – Jordan Ta’amu

Seattle Dragons – Brandon Silvers

Tampa Bay Vipers – Aaron Murray

There’s a lot of talent in the #XFLDraft pool. See where everyone lands by following along here: https://t.co/nDJ36BPZUn pic.twitter.com/953dTVofZ9 — XFL (@xfl2020) October 15, 2019

“Our head coaches are excited about this first wave of quarterback assignments and the talent level in our draft pool,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck in a press release. “We will continue to identify and sign the best players available, and we are confident this is a strong start to the next two days.”

As for drafting skill players and linemen, each franchise will have 71 players on their roster and they will select players through positional groupings which are divided into five categories.

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (all remaining players after positional drafts, in addition to P/K/LS)

“The draft pool will include approximately 1,000 professional football players, all of whom accepted a Commissioner’s Invitation and passed a standard background check. In Phases 1-4, each team will choose ten players for a total of 40 players. In Phase 5, each team will choose from the pool of remaining players to complete its initial roster,” the XFL said in its press release.

Each team will have 90 seconds to select a player. Last Friday, the league announced the full pool of players teams can choose from. The inaugural season will begin on February 8 and will end with the championship game on April 26.