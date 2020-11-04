WWE's Lana Transforms Into Pennywise From 'It' for Halloween

✖

WWE star Lana impressed fans on Saturday with an extravagant Halloween costume. She channeled a terrifying character from It, albeit with a significant change. Lana turned the bottom of Pennywise's outfit into a dress but still managed to maintain a level of terror.

The WWE star posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her take on Pennywise. She had on the silver outfit, with the aforementioned change. She also held balloons and had her bright red hair tied into pigtails. Lana also added two videos with special effects and clown music while fully embracing the It motif. "[Happy Halloween] !! Swipe to the left [clown emoji]" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Lana didn't simply dress up in one costume during Halloween week. She actually donned a number of outfits and had her fans choose which was the best. Lana also showed off her and fellow wrestler Miroslav Barnyashev dressed as Goku and Bulma from the anime series DragonBall Z.

While Lana drew attention for her Halloween costumes, she also turned heads during an appearance on WWE Raw. She earned a spot in the show's Survivor Series, beating Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross to claim the final spot. However, her celebration quickly came to an end. Nia Jax interrupted Lana and drove her through a table for the seventh time on WWE Raw.

The loss to Jax sparked speculation that WWE head Vince McMahon is upset with Lana due to her husband, Barnyashev, signing with All Elite Wrestling following his release. However, a source told Wrestling Observer Radio that there are "big plans" for Lana. Specifically, the promotion reportedly plans on having her get back at Jax by putting her through a table.

"I had Lana on the heel side because I thought she was a heel," Wrestling News' Dave Meltzer said. "[They told me] no, no, no, she’s a babyface and she’s getting a real big push. In their minds, it’s a big push. In their minds, every time they put her through a table, she’s getting more over."

Barnyashev also responded to the speculation about WWE punishing Lana. He said he doesn't know if Jax regularly putting her through a table is punishment for his AEW contract. What he did say, however, is that he's proud of her and that she is the "most talented and underrated" person in wrestling.

"I don’t book their shows, I have no idea" he told Inside the Ropes. "All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly, that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f— up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell."