WWE Wrestler Opens up as Her Illness Becomes 'Progressively Worse'

A WWE Superstar is opening up about an illness that is keeping her out of action. On New Year's Day, Raquel Rodriguez posted a video on Instagram announcing that she is currently dealing with mast cell activation syndrome, and it has kept her inactive for the last month.

"So long story short, last year I posted a video about being a WWE superstar with eczema. In the month of December, it got progressively worse and I have been diagnosed with something called mast cell activation syndrome. Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area physically," she said, per the Wrestling Observer. "It kept me from doing the things that I love like traveling, going to the gym and wrestling. I also didn't want to be on camera, I didn't want to look in the mirror."

Rodriguez added: "Thank God I moved back to Texas when I did because I have the best support system in the world during this time, which is my family. I'm so grateful to them and for everything they have done for me, and to you guys as well, who have sent me kind messages and reminded me that I didn't have to go through this alone."

On Nov. 30, Rodriguez shared a TikTok video of her showing her skin which was mostly red. In the same video, Rodriguez showed another video of her skin clearing up with the phrase "Healing is a journey." In the caption, Rodriguez wrote, "Some days are tougher than most but so are you chingona! Don't forget to love yourself a little more extra on those tougher days."

Rodriguez last competed on Dec. 3, losing to Nia Jax at a house show in Portland, Maine. The 32-year-old has been part of the main WWE roster since April 2022 and has won the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. Rodriguez joined WWE in 2016 and was part of NXT. During her time in NXT, Rodriguez won the Women's Championship and the Tag Team Championship twice.

In September, Rodriguez appeared on the ESPR podcast and talked about her matches against Ronda Rousey. "I was very proud of the two matches we had for the women's titles. It's really great to work with someone like Ronda because she's such an amazing athlete," she said, per PW Mania. "Stepping in the ring with her is very intimidating in itself, but having someone who moves differently and has a different mentality almost makes you want to step up your game and be creative."