WWE TLC 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

WWE is looking to end 2020 with a bang with their final pay-per-view event of the year. TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs takes place tonight and features one of the most intense matches - the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. A kickoff show will air on the WWE Network at 6 p.m. ET.

TLC will be a championship show as five titles are up for grabs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against AJ Styles in a TLC match, and it will be the first time the two have faced each other. One thing to watch for in this match is The Miz as he could cash in his Money in The Bank contract and try to steal the title from whoever wins the match.

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC match. Ever since Reigns returned to WWE in August, he has been on top and doesn't look to come down anytime soon. Reigns is facing a rejuvenated Owens who could be turning heel once this feud is all said and done, according to CBS Sports. Owens is a former Universal Champion and is one tag team title away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

Sasha Banks, the SmackDown Women's Champion, will face Carmella in a title match. Carmella returned to WWE last month after a brief hiatus and had gotten the better of Banks the last few weeks. However, one could make the argument that Banks is the WWE Superstar of 2020 as she won the SmackDown Women's title, the Raw Women's title and the Women's Tag Team title with Baley this year. She's also made a name for herself in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Randy Orton will be in action as he will face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly match. This could be the match of the night as both stars are on the top of their game. Orton was previously the WWE Champion before losing it to McIntyre. Wyatt was the Universal Champion this past summer before losing it to Reigns.

Other matches on the card include Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler facing Asukua and an unannounced partner in a title match. And the Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day will defend their titles against The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin).