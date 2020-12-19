'The Mandalorian': Sasha Banks Fights Boba Fett, and Twitter Loses It

Season 2 of The Mandalorian came to a close on Friday, capping off an eight-episode run full of Easter eggs and stunning developments. WWE star Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, made her return to the show as a young Mandalorian named Koska Reeves. She joined Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) for a daring rescue aboard Moff Gideon's Imperial Cruiser. Although she first took time for a bar fight against Boba Fett, capping off the battle with a Tornado DDT.

When Banks returned to the Star Wars universe for another episode, the fans reacted with excitement. This emotion only increased, however, after her character fought with a legendary bounty hunter. Viewers took to Twitter and proclaimed that The Mandalorian is the best show ever due to this fight between a WWE star and an iconic character. The comments continued as the season's final episode came to a close.