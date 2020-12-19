'The Mandalorian': Sasha Banks Fights Boba Fett, and Twitter Loses It
Season 2 of The Mandalorian came to a close on Friday, capping off an eight-episode run full of Easter eggs and stunning developments. WWE star Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, made her return to the show as a young Mandalorian named Koska Reeves. She joined Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) for a daring rescue aboard Moff Gideon's Imperial Cruiser. Although she first took time for a bar fight against Boba Fett, capping off the battle with a Tornado DDT.
When Banks returned to the Star Wars universe for another episode, the fans reacted with excitement. This emotion only increased, however, after her character fought with a legendary bounty hunter. Viewers took to Twitter and proclaimed that The Mandalorian is the best show ever due to this fight between a WWE star and an iconic character. The comments continued as the season's final episode came to a close.
SASHA BANKS JETPACK DDT’ED BOBA FETT THROUGH A CONCRETE TABLE I AM LOSING MY MIND #KoskaReeves #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9rSLTTMO04— 🎃 Patches Chance 👻 (@patcheschance) December 18, 2020
Koska Reeves kicking Boba Fett's ass is my Christmas present. #TheMandalorian @SashaBanksWWE Mercedes Varnado, you're amazing! 🥳🥰 pic.twitter.com/P8ilfaJHwC— Sasha Banks Vs Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania, pls. (@drinking7up) December 18, 2020
If @SashaBanksWWE had only gone for The Banks Statement instead of that Tornado DDT Boba Fett would have gone down for good! #TheMandolarian— KeepUpWithKayfabe (@KeepUpWithKFabe) December 19, 2020
In terms of crossover coolness, Sasha Banks got to DDT Boba Fett and I once went bowling with Kevin Federline so I’d say we’re pretty even. pic.twitter.com/i7TzN41B9v— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) December 19, 2020
“We even got to see Sasha Banks DDT Boba Fett through a table.” 😭https://t.co/c8slTecfaW pic.twitter.com/3ysjm1Uc7n— sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) December 18, 2020
!!Spoiler for The Mandalorian finale...
Whoever specifically made the call that we should wrap up 2020 with Sasha Banks giving Boba Fett a Tornado DDT should be on the Nobel shortlist.— Matt Fowler (is a Christmas Movie) (@TheMattFowler) December 18, 2020
Just watched @SashaBanksWWE tornado DDT Boba Fett using a rocket pack for momentum....— Newdad.me (@Newdadme) December 19, 2020
Man....all that #BobaFett talk down by #BoKatan and Sasha Banks character. Just let the man be! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oFmBS18nlt— The DeCiphered Code (@DecipheredThe) December 18, 2020
Okay I love the part when Sasha Banks did a DDT on Boba Fett that's was actually pretty badass.#SashaBanks #starwars #StarWarsmemes pic.twitter.com/uZgN8bWm58— cookie 🍪 (@SexyCookie_20) December 18, 2020
Am I the only one that noticed that @SashaBanksWWE pulled a Tornado DDT on Boba Fett using a Jet Pack?? #TheMandalorian— HARU REN | Thank God For Rapid Fire (@HaruRen364) December 18, 2020
Boba Fett moments before Sasha Banks dumped him on his head with that tornado DDT pic.twitter.com/0w5AnGqYu8— aj (@heyheyimAJ) December 18, 2020
Honestly, that fight scene between #KoskaReeves and #BobaFett proves why @SashaBanksWWE was an incredible choice to play a feisty, young Mandalorian who's not afraid of the galaxy's most famous bounty hunter.#TheMandalorian https://t.co/gGwGWv3OV3— Jeff Pelletier 🎅 (@JeffRPelletier) December 18, 2020
There is so much in #TheMandalorian finale that Sasha Banks literally hits Boba Fett with a tornado DDT through a bar table in like the first three minutes and it's not even a top ten moment— Charlie Lindlar (@charlielindlar) December 18, 2020
Damn, who else can say they tornado DDT'd Boba Fett?!@SashaBanksWWE 👀#TheMandalorian— Jed Pascua (@Jed_Pascua) December 18, 2020
Sasha Banks hit a tornado DDT on #BobaFett— 🅰️mir (@ActuallyAmir) December 18, 2020
This is a sentence I can say now. It happened. #TheMandalorian
That face you make when @SashaBanksWWE hits a tornado DDT on Boba Fett. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/dXQZv0RZlN— Taylon Wilkinson (@TaylonEatsPaint) December 18, 2020
Did @SashaBanksWWE just DDT Boba fett? #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/wgWn9VpeEa— KeenOmega (Cody) (@KeenOmega_) December 18, 2020
If you would have told me a year ago that I would be seeing Sasha Banks give Boba Fett a tornado DDT I would have thought you were nuts— Sliced Wrestling (@SlicedWrestling) December 19, 2020
#TheMandalorian gather Starbuck, Mulan, Gina Carano, Sasha Banks and Boba Fett to go get the child. That's one Badass team!— Christmas time NOW (@Junsocko) December 18, 2020
Yeah this year sucked but Sasha Banks gave a tornado DDT to Boba Fett soooooo— Danny (@dajosc11) December 18, 2020