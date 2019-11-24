WWE Survivor Series: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday may be marked by the NFL action taking place across America, but there is another sporting event drawing attention. The WWE will be rolling out Survivor Series 2019, pitting wrestlers from multiple brands. Raw and SmackDown will be fighting for supremacy, but they will be joined by a third contender in NXT. So what time does the action start?

Survivor Series 2019, broadcast live from Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 24, will see the main card start at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The action is available to those that subscribe to the WWE Network and pay the $9.99 per month fee. However, there is a free one month trial for new subscribers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This pay-per-view event can be watched without the WWE Network, but it will require contacting your local cable provider and paying a separate fee. WWE’s YouTube channel and the WWE Network will be hosting a kickoff show that starts an hour prior to the event.

For international viewers, this event will be far more difficult to watch. Survivor Series 2019 starts at midnight on Monday GMT. In Australia, the series starts at 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday.

This event will be defined by the sheer number of championship matches taking place between the three different brands. The three primary world titles will be defended at Survivor Series. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face off with Rey Mysterio while Daniel Bryan will challenge Bray Wyatt in search of his Universal Championship. Finally, NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend his belt against Pete Dunn.

Of course, this massive battle in the ring will also feature two separate elimination matches. The men from all three brands will face off in a five-on-five-on five bout, which will partner with a similar match featuring the top female contenders.

The teams will be made up of big names from each brand. On the male side, Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton) will face off with Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) and Team NXT (unannounced as of Sunday).

However, one of the biggest draws of this Survivor Series is a match that features the three female champions facing off with each other simultaneously. Becky Lynch (RAW), Bayley (SmackDown), and Shayna Baszler (NXT) will be all striving to prove that their brand is the best.

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty