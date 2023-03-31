WWE Superstar Big E Looks Back at His Favorite WrestleMania Moments (Exclusive)





WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium this Saturday and Sunday, and it will not include former WWE Champion Big E, who is still recovering from a neck injury suffered last year. Fans are hoping Big E returns as he had his share of memorable moments at WrestleMania.PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Big E who revealed his favorite WrestleMania moments, including facing Appolo Crews at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida.

"For me, being able to come out, so Raymond James, I remember that's a stadium, I played my high school football senior All-Star game at Raymond James in Tampa," Big E exclusively told PopCulture. Also, I got in at Iowa, we came back down for the Outback Bowl in that same stadium. So that's a stadium that I remember when it was built, like I'm born and raised in Tampa. So for us, even though it was during the pandemic and we couldn't have full attendance, but to be able to come out at WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Championship and have Wale do my theme, wrap me out. A true friend of mine, not just an industry friend, but a true friend, someone I'll text about life that for me was a big one."

Big E also mentioned WrestleMania 32, and that was when he and his New Day partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took part in a six-man tag team match with The League of Nations. "That moment of walking out in the Dragon Ball Z gear, coming out of the giant box of BOOTY-Os, having that kind of reception and love from the crowd, that was one that I'll remember for a long time too," Big E stated.

While Big E won't have a match at WrestleMania 39, he is heavily involved as he filmed a Snickers commercial to promote its biggest event of the year. "So this is the eighth year that Snickers has promoted WrestleMania and the second year that Snickers has partnered with WWE 2K to co-promote WrestleMania," Big E explained. "So obviously when you're feeling out of sorts before, during, or after WrestleMania, what better thing to grab than a Snickers? I don't know. I can't name a better thing than a Snickers, but nah, it's been a blast. We shot a commercial. It's been a ton of fun. The partnership with Snickers has been awesome."