Big E Reveals Positive Update After Breaking Neck on ‘WWE Smackdown’

WWE Superstar Big E has provided a positive update on his condition after breaking his neck on Friday’s night episode of WWE Smackdown, which was filmed at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The injury, which is legitimate and not part of a WWE storyline, occurred after fellow wrestler Ridge Holland, 33, attempted to throw Big E, 36, over his head via a belly-to-belly suplex while outside the ring. However, the move went wrong and resulted in Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, landing on his head. After the show, he confirmed his neck was broken, and, on Saturday, he let fans know more specific details.

“So I got some really good news, all things considered,” Big E said, as transcribed by Fightful. “The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, non-displacement though, which is a good thing. I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord. No ligament damage and no surgery, which I’m very thankful for. Pro-tip, if you’re going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great. Everyone here has been great. For real, it’s meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out or stopped in to see me. I feel like I sound like a broken record, but I’m very grateful and I’m gonna be alright. It’s a blessing.”

After being taken out of the arena on a stretcher, the New Day member was treated at the nearby hospital, which is where he filmed his previous update. The former WWE Champion noted he could move his limbs and he still had his strength, quelling fans’ gravest fears.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for your concern and your messages, it’s very heart warming,” Big E said. “I can move all of my digits, you see that, that’s nice. That’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that.”

It is unclear who — if anyone — is at fault for the botched move. Many fans were quick to jump on Holland, with some even placing blame on Big E. Others shifted blame to whoever decided the dangerous spot should be part of the match in the first place. Typically, that spot could have been laid out by either a backstage producer or by one or both of the wrestlers involved. However, no involved parties have spoken out about the specifics of the spot.