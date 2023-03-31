WWE Superstar Austin Theory Talks Full-Circle Moment at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Austin Theory, the WWE United States Champion, will face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday with the title on the line. And for the 25-year-old Atlanta native, the biggest match of his career should be against Cena at WrestleMania since one of his first WrestleMania experiences involves the WWE legend. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Theory about the time he saw Cena in action at WrestleMania 27, which took place at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta in 2011.

"That all is something I always think about when I show up at a WrestleMania," Theory exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm going to think about it this year, getting to be a part of WrestleMania in Atlanta, getting to see that main event of John Cena and The Miz and the Rock getting involved. And now know that I am going to be in WrestleMania against John Cena after sitting in the crowd in that Georgia Dome in Atlanta. That feeling is it's almost like I could say that I knew it was going to happen, but I don't know all the detail of how things work out. I just knew I would be here. And that moment. It's going to be very surreal to know that how full circle this really all is."

At WrestleMania 27, Cena took on The Miz for the WWE Championship. The Miz, who was champion at the time, defeated Cena thanks to help from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This ultimately led to Cena and The Rock battling at WrestleMania the following year, with The Rock winning the match.

Cena has since appeared in WWE on a part-time basis but has a chance to make history by winning the United States title for the sixth time in his career. But Theory needs to win to solidify his status as one of the top guys on the roster. And while Theory believes he's a big reason that WrestleMania 39 will be the biggest one yet, there is one match on the card he's looking forward to seeing.

"It's already the biggest. It already is," Theory said. " You put Austin Theory on it, it's already the biggest. But, we got matches that we thought we'd never see. One I'm very interested in is the Brock Lesner and Omos match. That's a match that I don't even know what's going to happen. I just hope we have a stadium left."