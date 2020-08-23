WWE SummerSlam: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

WWE is ready to tackle one of its biggest nights of the year. SummerSlam takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, which is also known as WWE ThunderDome. No fans will be in attendance, but WWE ThunderDome allows virtual fans to be a part of the action. SummerSlam will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will start one hour prior to the main card.

The main event will be Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. McIntyre won the title after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in April. He has taken down every opponent since, but Orton has also been on a hot streak. After beating Edge at Backlash in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," Orton has taken out legends such as Christian, The Big Show and, most recently, Ric Flair. Orton is looking to win the WWE Championship for the 10th time in his career.

Another top match is Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. Strowman won the title back at WrestleMania and has been in a feud with Wyatt for the last few months. However, this will be the first time Strowman takes on "The Fiend" persona after facing "Firefly Funhouse" Wyatt at Money in the Bank and the "Eater of Worlds" persona at Extreme Rules. This rivalry has been one of the more interesting storylines because Alexa Bliss has also played a significant role in the last few weeks.

After Rey Mysterio "lost his eye" at Extreme Rules in an Eye for an Eye match against Seth Rollins, his son Dominik will face Rollins in a street fight at SummerSlam. This faceoff will be Dominik's first WWE match and has looked strong feuding with Rollins, who's one of the top performers in all of pro wrestling.

It's very possible that Asuka could away SummerSlam with two belts. She will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and then Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship. There has been a little friction between Bayley and Banks recently, which could lead to a big night for the Empress of Tomorrow.

The two other matches officially on the card are The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Team Championship and Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a no-disqualification match and the loser leaves WWE. Other matches will likely be announced shortly before the start of the event.