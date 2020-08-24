WWE SummerSlam 2020: Roman Reigns Makes Big Return, and Social Media Loses It

Roman Reigns is back. After missing the last five months to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, "The Big Dog" made his return to WWE when he took out "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Stroman at SummerSlam. Wyatt defeated Strowman to win the Universal Championship, but it's clear Reigns wants to be the top star on Friday Night SmackDown.

Before Reigns left WWE, he was set to face Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania. Goldberg won the title by beating Wyatt in February. When Reigns pulled out of the match in March (the show aired in April), Strowman took his place and defeated Goldberg to become Universal Champion. There was speculation that Reigns left WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his immune system being compromised since being diagnosed with leukemia. But Reigns set the record straight on his Instagram account.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you wanna call them that I pulled out of WrestleMania. It's funny because for years, people were like 'don't show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.' There was a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, [I'm called] a coward, a sissy."

"You don't know the whole story, all you know is what you think. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family." Here's a look at fans reacting to the return of Reigns.