WWE SummerSlam 2020: Roman Reigns Makes Big Return, and Social Media Loses It
Roman Reigns is back. After missing the last five months to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, "The Big Dog" made his return to WWE when he took out "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Stroman at SummerSlam. Wyatt defeated Strowman to win the Universal Championship, but it's clear Reigns wants to be the top star on Friday Night SmackDown.
Before Reigns left WWE, he was set to face Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania. Goldberg won the title by beating Wyatt in February. When Reigns pulled out of the match in March (the show aired in April), Strowman took his place and defeated Goldberg to become Universal Champion. There was speculation that Reigns left WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his immune system being compromised since being diagnosed with leukemia. But Reigns set the record straight on his Instagram account.
"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you wanna call them that I pulled out of WrestleMania. It's funny because for years, people were like 'don't show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.' There was a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, [I'm called] a coward, a sissy."
"You don't know the whole story, all you know is what you think. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family." Here's a look at fans reacting to the return of Reigns.
You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/potOMXGs9S— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 24, 2020
You never saw THE BIG DOG comin'.#SummerSlam @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/8lbMxugwuh— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Heel Roman Reigns.
I'm ready for it. https://t.co/uaV6Lyk0b9— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 24, 2020
My guy Roman Reigns is back and he was showing ALL KINDS of fire and attitude.
Even the little way he subtly intimidated the people at ringside... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/s9EEGpraVU— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 24, 2020
Is that... A HEEL ROMAN REIGNS 😱 pic.twitter.com/Wqp0NkZto5— 🅾️ (@Okf39) August 24, 2020
prevnext
ROMAN REIGNS MAKES HIS WWE RETURN @brwrestling#SummerSlam
(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/Auo4I66ye4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2020
OMG Y’ALL ROMAN REIGNS IS GONNA KICK VELVETEEN DREAM OUT OF THE LOCKERROOM THE LOCKER ROOM LEADER IS BACK pic.twitter.com/OlFJqSe9lq— jos (@thebctman) August 24, 2020
i believe in roman reigns supremacy ✨pic.twitter.com/BLBeaYLavn— cece ✨ (@romanssreign) August 24, 2020
prevnext
ROMAN REIGNS HAS RETURNED#summerslam pic.twitter.com/PLi0HLBmrf— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) August 24, 2020
Roman Reigns new shirt is similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin's pic.twitter.com/MB0ViQ2J4u— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 24, 2020
So we’re just going to throw this out there...
Is Roman Reigns the leader of Retribution? #SummerSlam— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Wreck Everyone & Leave— Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) August 24, 2020
Roman Reigns takes out Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/hKxLiwxnhn
Heel Roman Reigns is what WWE needs
The Big Dog's epic heel turn caps off a "nearly perfect" SummerSlam PPVhttps://t.co/HxJhWY80gt
(via @Chris_Roling) pic.twitter.com/8rkLg4cpUs— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 24, 2020
Who's yard? Wreck Everyone & Leave with new @WWERomanReigns merchandise at #WWEShop! #WWE #SummerSlam #RomanReignshttps://t.co/p2vLPLEKXp pic.twitter.com/rMcRbkLVeC— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 24, 2020
prevnext
ROMAN REIGNS SUPREMACY, BELIEVE THAT !!!!August 24, 2020
Retweet if you're screaming!! #RomanReigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/18sWkToomt— D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) August 24, 2020
Roman Reigns pulling up to claim the Universal Title #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/8jv288CxKO— Noah / Pats fan since Cam (@PrimeKorver26) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Roman Reigns when he comes back and sees Retribution pic.twitter.com/328IbLmtw8— Zack (@TheZackLethal) August 23, 2020
Wait...
“Wreck everyone and leave”
Isn’t that kinda what Retribution does?!
Is Roman Reigns leading Retribution?! #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/98tMNlS7MU— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 24, 2020
Otis in the back realizing he’s gotta cash in on The Fiend or Roman Reigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Qlf1sSgyyY— Noah / Pats fan since Cam (@PrimeKorver26) August 24, 2020
prev
#SummerSlam was incredible. Both women's title matches delivered, McIntyre vs. Orton was good, Dominik killed it, and of course ROMAN REIGNS IS BACK!— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) August 24, 2020