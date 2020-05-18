Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing, and Fans Are Very Upset

Shad Gaspard, a former WWE Superstar, has been missing since Sunday, and fans are hoping he turns up safe and healthy. Gaspard, a member of WWE in the 2000s, was reported missing after he got caught in a riptide at Venice Beach while swimming with his son. They were with a group swimmers when the riptide hit, and lifeguards were able to get everyone but Gaspard to safety.

During his time in WWE, Gaspard teamed up with JTG to form Cryme Tyme. They never won a tag team championship, but they were beloved by fans. Gaspard was released from his contract in 2010 and went on to compete in the independent circuit while becoming an actor. Most recently, Gaspard was doing stunts for the film Birds of Prey. "I would never stop acting," Gaspard said on BDSIR's PerfectPlex Radio's Mike Knoxxx, Spotface, KME and Rivera in 2012. "I mean to be totally honest with you, it's one of those things where I've been working hard to do this acting thing for five years now and this last three years has been a real struggle upward that I really don't want to quit right now. I am so close I can taste it and everybody else can see it and I am literally fighting my ass off to get there every day. I wouldn't give it up." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of Gaspard.