Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing, and Fans Are Very Upset
Shad Gaspard, a former WWE Superstar, has been missing since Sunday, and fans are hoping he turns up safe and healthy. Gaspard, a member of WWE in the 2000s, was reported missing after he got caught in a riptide at Venice Beach while swimming with his son. They were with a group swimmers when the riptide hit, and lifeguards were able to get everyone but Gaspard to safety.
During his time in WWE, Gaspard teamed up with JTG to form Cryme Tyme. They never won a tag team championship, but they were beloved by fans. Gaspard was released from his contract in 2010 and went on to compete in the independent circuit while becoming an actor. Most recently, Gaspard was doing stunts for the film Birds of Prey. "I would never stop acting," Gaspard said on BDSIR's PerfectPlex Radio's Mike Knoxxx, Spotface, KME and Rivera in 2012. "I mean to be totally honest with you, it's one of those things where I've been working hard to do this acting thing for five years now and this last three years has been a real struggle upward that I really don't want to quit right now. I am so close I can taste it and everybody else can see it and I am literally fighting my ass off to get there every day. I wouldn't give it up." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of Gaspard.
Praying that Shad Gaspard (Former Member of Cryme Time) is found and is safe. He went on a swim and is missing. This is so sad. 💔 pic.twitter.com/xsMqCajWcz— Vindictive (@TheVindictive) May 18, 2020
I'm speechless. I've been crying since I saw this. Shad is one of the nicest people I've ever had the pleasure of being friends with in the wrestling business and I'm praying he's found.
Thank God he saved his kid. https://t.co/to5XTZeVnT— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 18, 2020
Thinking of Shad Gaspard and all his friends, family and fans. Hoping for the best and a safe return home— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 18, 2020
I swear if 2020 takes Shad Gaspard I’m officially DONE— Sumairi Shinigami (@smileybabiboo) May 18, 2020
Stop what you’re doing and send up some prayers for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard who went missing yesterday. We’re praying for his safe return. pic.twitter.com/YxgcDxjdsT— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) May 18, 2020
One witness at the scene says that when lifeguards raced into the ocean, Shad directed rescuers to help his son first, which they did 🙏🏾😞💔https://t.co/4WczXTHHnr— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) May 18, 2020
Directed them to rescue his son first. Man. Hope he makes it through. https://t.co/Mqm7E0ulWu— Big Baby Billy (@CeeHawk) May 18, 2020
Prayers for the family of Shad Gaspard— “Moonshine” Ryan Mantell (@MoonshineMantel) May 18, 2020
Shad Gaspard has been reported missing pic.twitter.com/DRImPc2Hgj— AK-420 (@AlexKane_420) May 18, 2020
Horrible horrible news. Please everyone pray that Shad Gaspard is ok. https://t.co/KlaMglAVRT— A Kenny For Your Thoughts Wrestling Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 18, 2020
Thoughts with Shad Gaspard’s family, after the former WWE superstar went missing while swimming at Venice Beach. His son was rescued from the strong currents, but sadly Shad has not yet been found.— Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) May 18, 2020
Damn. Shad Gaspard got swept away while swimming at— Bad News Brown the Chief Rocka (@5Deuce4Tre7) May 18, 2020
Venice Beach with his son yesterday. His son got rescued but Shad is still missing. His family & friends got to be devastated.
Has anyone heard what's happened to shad gaspard?— James Tunstall* (@90sWrestlingPod) May 18, 2020
Such a shame pic.twitter.com/bP8HLXbSYs
Please be okay Shad! Please.— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 18, 2020
Praying for @shadbeast right now. Shad Gaspard is a true hero and stand up brother who didn't let WWE dropping the ball keep him away from success. In his last deed on Earth, he gave his life so his son could live. Truly a hero in every sense of the word. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/9Lp3oxXk9d— Cutright (@mistercutright) May 18, 2020
Divers are getting back in the water to search for a father who got swept away in rip currents last night. TMZ has identified him as former #WWE star Shad Gaspard. His 10 yr old son was rescued. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rBpKiasD3G— Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 18, 2020
This Shad Gaspard news is heartbreaking. He had the lifeguards save his son before him, man this is rough.— Shining Wizards (@wizardspodcast) May 18, 2020
That Shad Gaspard story is too sad, the Pacific Ocean is no joke.— Jose Serenil (@Serenil) May 18, 2020
Please be okay Shad! Please.— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 18, 2020
That Shad Gaspard story isn’t how I wanted to start the week.
Definitely Praying for Shad and his family right now.— The Black Announce Table Podcast (@blackannctable) May 18, 2020
Just saw on IG that Shad Gaspard’s wife says he’s currently missing. She’s asking if anyone has seen him to DM her or call 911. #WWE— Agahzi Giorgis (@RadioAgaz) May 18, 2020