WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

One of WWE’s most popular events is here. The Royal Rumble takes place tonight, which means the road to WrestleMania 38 begins now. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. There will also be a kickoff show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET and will also stream on Peacock, WWE.com and all WWE social media platforms.

The staple of the Royal Rumble is the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match. For the men, some notable competitors are looking to main event WrestleMania, including former WWE Champions Big E, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus and AJ Styles. But fans will be interested to see what Johnny Knoxville has to offer. The Jackass Forever star is known for his wild stunts, but can he hang with some of the athletes in the world and pull off the upset?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The women’s Royal Rumble match will include some familiar faces as well as legendary Superstars, including The Bella Twins, Summer Rae, Mickie James who currently competes in Impact Wrestling and Lita. While appearing on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast, Lita talked about returning to WWE.

“I had already started to lifestyle train, which is very different from GI Jane training, but I was starting to remember what it felt like, ‘oh, it feels good to move your body,” Lita said, per 411 Mania. “It feels good to push yourself.’ It was very baby steps. There were some potential opportunities floating around that I was like, ‘maybe, maybe, maybe,’ and then it was this thing [The Rumble] that was, ‘Yes or no. Do you want to do the Rumble on this date, are you in?’ I put my feet to the fire and was like, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ Now that I’m in, it’s time to make the most of it.”

The rest of the card includes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Bobby Lashley. Fans have been waiting for the matchup for years as the two are the biggest and most dominant athletes in WWE history. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Reigns has not beaten Rollins in big matches, which is something Rollins drilled into his head. Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to take on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Doudrop.