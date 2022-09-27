'WWE Raw' Lets Glaring Blunder Slip Through

WWE fans noticed an error while watching WWE Raw on Monday night. When Seth Rollins was being introduced, the chyron described his Money in the Bank cash-in as the "The Height of the Century." When fans saw it on live television, they went to social media to correct WWE, saying it should be "The Heist of the Century."

"Not to nitpick but you all wrote 'height of the century' instead of 'heist of the century' in Seth's entrance graphic," one person wrote. Other people were asking what is "height of the century," while another person wanted someone to make "Height of the Century Seth 'Franklin' Rollins as a shirt.

Rollins won the Money in Bank ladder match in 2014 and cashed it at WrestleMania 31 during the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WWE Championship match. Rollins won the title for the first time in his career and held on to the title for 221 days before vacating it due to a knee injury. The win led to Rollins having a legendary career, becoming the 11th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

''height of the century'' really ? They did @WWERollins dirty on this one huh pic.twitter.com/qsyYpdjrBS — Mustafa (Peralta Babuş) S. #COMETOBBL (@babus_j) September 27, 2022

While attending the WrestleMania 39 launch party earlier this year, Rollins talked about working with Triple H who is now head of creative at WWE. "It's exciting man, it's very exciting [working for Triple H now]," Rollins said, per Post Wrestling. "Like I was saying in a couple interviews, it's a brand new world. It's a lot of the same but just a little bit different. It's like kind of stepping into a wormhole into some parallel universe where it's all WWE, it's all the same people that you knew and love, you worked with before but now it's just going in a different direction and so I'm very excited to see what the next six months look like and see where we end up. Triple H is awesome. Someone who has been a mentor to me for a long, long time and I'm very excited to see where he takes WWE."

Rollins also revealed who his dream WrestleMania opponent is. "Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels baby [is my WrestleMania dream opponent] … Shawn? I've teased him a little bit about it," Rollins said. "I think after his last coming out of retirement match, I don't know if he's ever coming back again."