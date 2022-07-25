Triple H Lands New Role in WWE Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Triple H has a new role in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. On Monday, WWE announced that the former champion will oversee the company's creative direction, which was originally held by McMahon since buying the company from his father in 1982. Along with being the head of creative, Triple H will resume his position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

According to Fightful Select, talent in WWE was excited to learn about Triple H's new role. One reason the talent is excited by Triple H has experience in the role as he was head of creative for NXT during the black and gold era. This comes after Triple H stepped away from the company last fall after suffering a cardiac event. It led to Triple H retiring from in-ring competition in March.

"For me, as far as in-ring, which I get a lot, I'm done," Triple H told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith per Wrestling Inc. "I won't – I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV." In that same interview, Triple H talked about the health issues he dealt with last year.

"I had viral pneumonia," Triple H stated. "My lungs were inflamed. and as the next couple of days went on and I got home it got increasingly worse and my wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up. I went and got checked and I – it was coming from the viral pneumonia but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart. So they followed up on it. Did an EKG and echo and everything and basically the way your heart pumps out 55-65% of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30. and I got a quick text message saying, 'Don't take time. Pack a bag real quick, head to the emergency room. I'll fill you in on the way."

Triple H, 52, made his WWE debut in 1995 and has been with the company ever since. In his career, Triple H has won the WWE Championship nine times, the World Heavyweight Championship five times and is the second Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. The future WWE Hall of Famer also won King of the Ring of 1997 and the Royal Rumble match twice (2002, 2016).