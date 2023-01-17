'WWE Raw' Viewers Irked Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble Return Was Spoiled
Cody Rhodes announced his return to action during Monday night's WWE Raw episode. The former Intercontinental Champion called his shot, confirming speculation that he'd be back at the Royal Rumble, which airs on Jan. 28 via Peacock. Rhodes' return to action after his legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022 has been heavily teased in recent weeks, but there was still uncertainty in the air.Subscriptions available at Peacock
The latest Raw video package from Rhodes — who is the son of Dusty Rhodes and the brother of "Goldust" Dustin Rhodes — had him definitively declare he'll be back in action at the event. Fans were, of course, excited that he has recovered and is coming back to the ring. However, many were so disappointed about how WWE announced the news ahead of time. The Royal Rumble is known for surprises, and this would have been a special one if kept under wraps. Continue on to see Rhodes' reveal and fans' complaints about the moment.
Cody Rhodes Announces His Return
BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.
The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023
"Since I came back at WrestleMania, I've made it crystal clear want I want," Rhodes said, referring to the WWE Championship. "At the Royal Rumble, I'm back."prevnext
Many WWE Fans Didn't Want Cody Rhodes' Return Spoiled
While Rhodes' comeback was pretty heavily telegraphed in recent weeks, the uncertainty was still present. The Royal Rumble is known for its fun surprises, so many fans made sure their displeasure was made known as soon as the return announcement aired on WWE Raw.prevnext
Cody Rhodes' return "would've been a great surprise"
Why announce this.. the surprise is what makes the rumble.— Shawn, not Sean or Shaun 🐧 (@shawnsnotmad) January 17, 2023
"The issue is that we all could guess it, but we all wanted it to be a 'surprise,'" one fan wrote. A second person wrote, "Bummer…would've been a great surprise."prevnext
"Why spoil this?!"
"Why spoil this?! I mean yea we had figured he would be returning at the Rumble, but i would've been better as a surprise," a third viewer wrote. "But aside from that Cody is my pick to win the Rumble this year for sure."prevnext
"Would've liked the suspense"
It would of been so much better if he just entered #1 or #2 and won it all. Y’all had to announce it 😭— Cameron (@yocamada) January 17, 2023
"It was obvious but I still would've liked the suspense," a fourth person noted. A fifth tweeted, "I mean we knew but they didn't have to spoil it lol."prevnext
"Rumble surprises are always better!"
"I still think that this should've been kept as a surprise," another person said. "Remember, Rumble surprises are always better!"prevnext
How to Watch Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble 2023
WWE's Royal Rumble will stream live via Peacock on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. An on-demand version of the show will be available after the live broadcast. Click here for subscription info.Subscription available at Peacock
If you're trying to watch the event in person at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, tickets are available via Ticketmaster.Royal Rumble tickets are available at Ticketmaster prevnext
About WWE's Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes, age 37, is a professional wrestler for WWE, performing on the USA Network show Raw. He is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and three-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, and three-time AEW TNT Champion. His real name is Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes. His wife is fellow wrestling personality Brandi Rhodes (Brandi Alexis Runnels), who previously performed as a WWE ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles. They've been married since 2013, and they have one child together, a daughter named Liberty. The couple's time with All Elite Wrestling was documented in the TNT reality show Rhodes to the Top.prev