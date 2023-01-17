'WWE Raw' Viewers Irked Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble Return Was Spoiled

Cody Rhodes announced his return to action during Monday night's WWE Raw episode. The former Intercontinental Champion called his shot, confirming speculation that he'd be back at the Royal Rumble, which airs on Jan. 28 via Peacock. Rhodes' return to action after his legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022 has been heavily teased in recent weeks, but there was still uncertainty in the air. Subscriptions available at Peacock The latest Raw video package from Rhodes — who is the son of Dusty Rhodes and the brother of "Goldust" Dustin Rhodes — had him definitively declare he'll be back in action at the event. Fans were, of course, excited that he has recovered and is coming back to the ring. However, many were so disappointed about how WWE announced the news ahead of time. The Royal Rumble is known for surprises, and this would have been a special one if kept under wraps. Continue on to see Rhodes' reveal and fans' complaints about the moment.

Cody Rhodes Announces His Return BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble. The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023 "Since I came back at WrestleMania, I've made it crystal clear want I want," Rhodes said, referring to the WWE Championship. "At the Royal Rumble, I'm back."

Many WWE Fans Didn't Want Cody Rhodes' Return Spoiled While Rhodes' comeback was pretty heavily telegraphed in recent weeks, the uncertainty was still present. The Royal Rumble is known for its fun surprises, so many fans made sure their displeasure was made known as soon as the return announcement aired on WWE Raw.

Cody Rhodes' return "would've been a great surprise" Why announce this.. the surprise is what makes the rumble. — Shawn, not Sean or Shaun 🐧 (@shawnsnotmad) January 17, 2023 "The issue is that we all could guess it, but we all wanted it to be a 'surprise,'" one fan wrote. A second person wrote, "Bummer…would've been a great surprise."

"Why spoil this?!" "Why spoil this?! I mean yea we had figured he would be returning at the Rumble, but i would've been better as a surprise," a third viewer wrote. "But aside from that Cody is my pick to win the Rumble this year for sure."

"Would've liked the suspense" It would of been so much better if he just entered #1 or #2 and won it all. Y'all had to announce it 😭 — Cameron (@yocamada) January 17, 2023 "It was obvious but I still would've liked the suspense," a fourth person noted. A fifth tweeted, "I mean we knew but they didn't have to spoil it lol."

"Rumble surprises are always better!" "I still think that this should've been kept as a surprise," another person said. "Remember, Rumble surprises are always better!"