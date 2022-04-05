'WWE Raw' Books 'Texas Tornado Match' Amid Dallas Area Tornado Warning

✖

WWE made an interesting decision during the latest episode of WWE Raw. During the show, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the tag teams The Street Profits and Alpha Academy would compete in a Texas Tornado Match after the two teams began fighting each other. And while the match itself is not the interesting part, the decision was questionable considering the show was in Dallas and there was a tornado warning in the area at the time.

According to the Dallas Morning News, much of North Texas was under a tornado watch throughout Monday night. Dallas is located in the northeast area of Texas, and the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city close to 11:00 p.m. local time. "This is going to be an event that's fairly widespread," KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Samantha Davies said. "Nearly everybody in North Texas does have the risk for severe weather, so you really want to make sure you stay weather aware."

A Texas Tornado match is where all the wrestlers in the ring are allowed to compete at the same time instead of a traditional tag team match. When it was all said and done, The Street Profits won the match and put themselves in a position to compete for the Tag Team Championship match down the road. Both teams competed in a Triple Threat Match against RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday. RK-Bro won the match to retain the titles.

1055pm: Tornado warning near Joshua in northern Johnson county, moving east. Radar is detecting debris from a tornado! Get into your safe shelter now! #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/0bI9tLG14h — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 5, 2022

The Street Profits consist of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, and they started competing in WWE in 2016. At the time, the team was in NXT and won the NXT Tag Team Championship in 2019. In the same year, The Street Profits were called up to the main roster and drafted to WWE Raw. Since then, Dawkins and Ford have won the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, making them one of only two teams to be Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE.

Alpha Academy began in December 2020 and includes Chad Gable and Otis. However, both Superstars have known each other for a long time as they trained for the Olympics in 2011. In January, Alpha Academy won the Raw Tag Team Championship by defeating RK-Bro, a team that features Riddle and Randy Orton. RK-Bro won the titles back in March.