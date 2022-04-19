WWE's Bianca Belair Details the Impact Triple H Has on Her Career (Exclusive)

✖

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.

"So much impact," Belair said. "He's been such a huge part of just the development of Bianca Belair. He was the first person at NXT to put me on the main stage and believe in me. And after the Mae Young Classic, the moment that we had, it just gave me affirmation that you're walking in your purpose now. And when you finally realize you're walking in your purpose, it's just the most amazing feeling ever. It's indescribable. And he was there for that. And he's been there for every single one of my big moments."

Belair got her start in WWE in 2016 when she joined NXT. She made her NXT TV debut in 2017 and then competed in the Mae Young Classic. In 2018, Belair began to gain traction by defeating the likes of Lacey Evans, Candice LeRae and Deonna Purazzo who is currently competing in Impact Wrestling. And as she continued to rise in the NXT ranks, Belair would begin appearing on the main roster shows, competing in Survivor Series in 2019 and Royal Rumble in 2020. In the Royal Rumble match, Belair eliminated eight Superstars, which is a record. She officially made her main roster debut after WrestleMania 36 later that year.

Triple H was there every step of the way when it came to Belair's rise to stardom. And when Triple H announced his retirement, Belair paid tribute to him. "I posted some pictures on Twitter when he announced his retirement," Belair said. "And those pictures were from the Mae Young Classic, when I was like, 'I found my purpose.' Next picture was when he told me I was getting called up to Raw. Next picture was when I won the Royal Rumble. And the next picture was from when I won WrestleMania. So I'm just very appreciative of him, and just, I admire his contributions that he gave to WWE being in the ring, but also more so the contributions that he gave outside of the ring. And I think that's what's impacted people the most."