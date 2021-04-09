WWE Official Shares Big Update on Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

✖

Are WWE fans about to see the return of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey? WWE President Nick Khan appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast this week and gave an update on both WWE Superstars. He said that Lynch and Rousey will make a return in the foreseeable future.

“Ronda [Rousey] is gonna be coming back at a certain point in time," Khan said via Cageside Seats. "Becky Lynch just had her first baby, she’s gonna be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future. So we’re as bullish on that group of folks as on anything else at this company.” Lynch had her baby in December. In May, Lynch announced that she was pregnant and had to relinquish the Raw Women's Championship, a title she held on for a year. Shortly after the announcement, Lynch revealed if she was going to make a return to WWE once her baby is born.

"This kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career," she said to ESPN. "Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

Lynch was the one who beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. That was the last time Rousey was seen on WWE TV before leaving. There have been reports of Rousey training in wrestling rings with pro wrestlers, and Paul Heyman teased that Rousey signed a new contract last year.

"That's another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums," Heyman told the New York Post in October. "Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information." With WreslteMania 37 being this weekend, fans would love to see Lynch and Rousey make their return at WWE's biggest event of the year.