'I Need to Step Away From WWE': Former World Champion Drew McIntyre Makes Worrisome Remarks

One of WWE former world champions might on his way out of the TKO-owned company. Drew McIntyre has been shrouded with contract rumors in recent months, all while the proverbial "top-star" spotlight has been shining on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and the recently returned CM Punk. McIntyre brought the uncertainty around his future in WWE to the screen on last week's episode of WWE Raw, plainly vocalizing, "I need to step away from WWE for a while."

This came after McIntyre's second televised championship match loss to Rollins, WWE's current World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre lost the match after sloppily tossing Rollins' foot on the ring rope during a pin, breaking up a likely three-count. Damian Priest also interrupted the match after that moment, causing a distraction.

"Last week's match with Seth was all or nothing for Drew McIntyre. I didn't want that title. I needed that title. And as you can see, I don't have the title," McIntyre said. "I've been replaying the match over in my head. I remember I had the match won when I climbed over Seth, put his foot on the rope and cost myself the damn match.

The two-time WWE Champion added, "Maybe the one person holding Drew McIntyre back is Drew McIntyre. If that's the case, I need to get myself right. I need to get my head screwed on right. I need to get my priorities right. I need to step away from WWE for a while.

"I've been playing this over in my head. Trust me, it wasn't easy to start feeling this way. This has been a lifelong dream. Up until two days ago, I really felt that way. I kept playing the match over and over."

McIntyre went on to cast some blame on Priest, all while shading WWE and its fans for not backing him as they do other top Superstars. He even said he's considered a nine-year absence from WWE, wondering if he'd get a "hero's reception" from WWE fans like CM Punk did after his years-long hiatus from the company. Punk then came out to confront McIntyre, stoking conflict between the pair ahead of the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble match.

