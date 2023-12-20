Charlotte Flair Signs Big Contract Extension With WWE

Charlotte Flair won't be leaving WWE anytime soon. According to Fightful Select, the WWE Superstar has agreed to a contract extension that will keep with the company for at least several additional years. Fightful Select says Flair was the first extension since the TKO merger as it happened before Dominik and Rey Mysterio signed contracts. It's believed that Flair will get a huge money increase and one of the highest-paid deals for a woman in WWE history. Fightful Select also mentioned that a travel bus was included in the deal.

The news of Flair's contract comes as she learned that she will miss at least nine months of action after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus. The injury happened in a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown earlier this month. Not having Flair for an extended period of time is a big blow for WWE, as she is one of the top stars in the company.

"It is a huge blow," WWE Superstar Bianca Belair told ROAR Around the Ring this week, per PW Mania. "Charlotte Flair has been such a vital part of our women's roster. She's created so much history. She's a legend. I'm not even gonna say a legend in the making. With the accolades that she has, she's a legend. It's really hard knowing that we've lost someone like Charlotte Flair right now for nine months. Me selfishly, we all know I've always looked up to Charlotte Flair, I've always wanted to have a dream match against her, with her, it doesn't matter as long as I can be in the ring with her. But it does open up an opportunity for someone else, and that's just the way this business is."

Belair was also asked who could replace Flair. "Anyone and everyone," she stated. "Our roster is so deep, especially right now. I love how talented and deep our roster is. Especially on the SmackDown side, I feel like we have Michin, I feel like she's stepping her game up. She's coming back with a vengeance after Damage CTRL just took her out. On the Raw side, you have Raquel. I feel like she's been showing up and showing out lately. Zoey [Stark]. It's just so many women that can fill that spot."