Mandy Rose's FanTime Leak and WWE Firing, Explained

Mandy Rose was one of WWE's most popular Superstars as she was the NTX Women's Champion for over 400 days. But when she launched her subscription-only site, Rose and WWE decided to part ways in December 2022. While in WWE, the 33-year-old professional wrestler launched a FanTime site that includes racy content. WWE released Rose from her contract due to the site as the content was outside of the parameters of her deal. Rose now has an OnlyFans site.

Earlier this month, Rose appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about life after WWE. "It's been amazing. I can't complain. I've had a lot of ups and downs, just like anything," Rose said, per Wrestling Inc. "Since I've been away from it, the fear for a lot of us in the wrestling world it's like, 'What am I gonna do after this? I've had a lot of great opportunities come my way, so I'm grateful."

Rose appeared on the Tamron Hall Show in January to tell her side of the story. She said there was a warning from WWE to shut down the FanTime content but was never told the site was the reason she was fired. There were some things about her departure she couldn't talk about due to a confidentiality clause in her contract.

"Everything happens for a reason, and I can't say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything that WWE has presented me with, so I can't sit here and say I was wronged," Rose said, per the New York Post. "I'm hurt. 100 percent. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job. So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year and a half. I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles. I was the third-longest reigning NXT women's champion.

"I also created a must-see faction with two other women that I also brought up, and I got to see so many women develop their characters. They're all younger than me and really in the beginning of their careers. To me, that was important, because it was really so rewarding for me." It's not clear if Rose will return to the ring. But she may not need to wrestle anytime soon as TMZ reported that Rose made $500,000 with FanTime after being let go from WWE.