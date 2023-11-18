The mentor-mentee relationship between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar is officially over. After coming to blows last week, Escobar issued some absolutely unhinged remarks against the legendary luchador on Friday night, including hopes that Mysterio would have to have his leg amputated. He also called the WWE Hall of Famer "outright trash" during the rant. Escobar's televised rant totaled around seven minutes, only ending when one of Mysterio's peers, former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Carlito came down to the ring to cut Escobar off. Mysterio was not in the vicinity, as he is currently recovering from knee surgery.

"Never meet your heroes..." (Photo: WWE / Fox) Escobar, real name Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly, first began his rant with a spiel about "never meeting your heroes." The 39-year-old WWE Superstar explained that he saw Mysterio as a "father figure" to him. However, he accused Mysterio of stealing more spotlight than a mentor should, and expressed frustration that Mysterio had brought Carlito, who had been away from WWE full-time since 2010, back into the fold.

"You betrayed me!" (Photo: WWE / Fox) Escobar continued his rant against Mysterio amidst boos and antagonizing "What?" chants from fans in attendance at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. He addressed Mysterio directly, saying he knew the former WWE Champion was watching from a hospital bed.

"I hope you catch an infection and they have to amputate your leg." (Photo: Instagram / Rey Mysterio // Fox/WWE) Escobar's rant then peaked with a series of disgusting comments about Mysterio's heath and recent surgery. "From the bottom of my heart, I hope the surgery didn't go well," Escobar said. "I hope you catch an infection and they have to amputate your leg."

Michael Cole tells WWE production to cut Santos Escobar's mic (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images) Escobar, who previously wrestled as El Hijo del Fantasma outside WWE, and his comments disgusted SmackDown commentator Michael Cole. Upon hearing Escobar's amputation comment, Cole was heard interjecting, "Somebody cut this guy's mic off."

"I hope you never come back." (Photo: WWE / Fox) Despite Cole's request, Escobar's comments continued, with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion expressing his hopes that Mysterio never returned to WWE post-injury. "You're nothing but selfish, no-good, outright trash," Escobar said directly into the camera, before also sharing more strong words for Mysterio in Spanish.

WWE Superstars tried to get Santos Escobar to stop (Photo: WWE / Fox) Escobar was soon interrupted by several other WWE Superstars. His former Latino World Order ally, Zelina Vega, came to the ring upset before exchanging words with Escobar. She also slapped Escobar for his remarks. Two more LWO members, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, then came down to the ring, and a full-on physical confrontation ensued.

Santos Escobar finally left the ring when Carlito confronted him (Photo: WWE / Fox) One of the targets of Escobar's rant, Carlito, soon came down to stop the brawl. Escobar then exited out the backside of the ring and into the Indiana crowd.

Santos Escobar exchanged words with Michael Cole (Photo: WWE / Fox) As Escobar walked by the commentator's table, Cole exchanged words with him, saying "What is wrong with you? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with you?" Escobar returned a few words in Cole's direction, but he could not be heard on the SmackDown broadcast.

Watch the full video of Santos Escobar's rant against Rey Mysterio You can watch footage of Santos Escobar's rant against Rey Mysterio, as well as the brawl that followed in the video above.