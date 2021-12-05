WWE NXT WarGames 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The final WWE pay-per-view event of the year has arrived. NXT WarGames takes place tonight, and it’s the first pay-per-view event since NXT had its makeover. The show will stream on Peacock tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-show will also air on Peacock and WWE’s social media channels at 7:30 p.m. ET.

With it being WarGames, the WarGames matches are the main attraction. The men’s WarGames match will feature Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) against Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo). This match will be the old school NXT members (Black and Gold) taking on the new generation of stars (2.0). One star to watch is Breakker, who is the son of WWE Hall of Fame Rick Steiner. Breakker, 24, was a member of NFL’s Baltimore Ravens last year and played college football at Kennesaw State.

The women’s WarGames match will feature the team of Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray against the team of Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gig Dolin and Jacy Jayne). Toxic Attraction is running the women’s side of NXT as Rose is the NXT Women’s Champion and Dolin and Jayne are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Rose joined NXT after spending the last few years on the main roster.

“I’ve always felt comfortable in the ring,” Rose said in a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, per Sportskeeda. “There are times where you feel more confident than others, but I do feel a different vibe when I’m in there. Sometimes, when opportunities come your way and you take them and run with them, this was an opportunity. I joke around, but everything I touch turns to gold and it did. Literally.”

As for the rest of the card, Cameron Grimes will face Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match. There will also be two championships on the line as NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) will take on the team of Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner. Additionally, Roderick Strong will defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Joe Gacy.