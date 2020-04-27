WWE: Rick Steiner's Son, Bronson Rechsteiner, Signs Contract With Baltimore Ravens

✖

WWE legend Rick Steiner is now a Baltimore Ravens fan. On Saturday, Steiner's son, Bronson Rechsteiner, signed a free-agent contract with the team, according to Kennesaw State University. Rechsteiner played fullback at the school and was one of the top rushing threats on the Football Championship Series level. His father is one half of the former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champions, The Steiner Brothers.

In 2019, Rechsteiner was named an All-American by HERO Sports after rushing for 924 yards and seven touchdowns on just 112 carries. He also caught eight passes for 101 yards. Rechsteiner is joining a Ravens team that currently has fullback Patrick Ricard on the roster. Ricard reached the Pro Bowl last year, but he's not the same type of runner as Rechsteiner. "When he gets intense, he gets intense," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said to 11Alive in Atlanta last fall. "He'll have that look in his eye, like, 'Alright, he's ready to go.'"

Rick Steiner and his brother Scott were in WWE (WWF at that time) 1992 to 1994. However, the duo won the tag team titles twice before leaving the company. The Steiners made a name for themselves in WCW, winning the tag team titles eight times (seven with Scott and one with Kenny Kaos). Rick Steiner was also a solid singles competitor, claiming the WCW World Television Championship three times and the United States Championship once. The question is once football is over, will Rechstiener follow in his dad's footsteps?

"I'm locked into football always. Football's my life, and I take that very serious," Rechsteiner told 11Alive. "I'm gonna take football as far as I can, and then once it's time for me to close the doors on football, I'll probably get into wrestling then. Odds aren't great for Rechsteiner to make the initial roster to start the regular season. However, the fact that he was able to get a contract from an NFL team means they are interested in him.

And Rechstiener is walking into one of the better situations in the NFL. Last year, the Ravens finished the season with a 13-3 record and won the NFC North. The team is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is the reigning MVP. Jackson finished the 2019 season with 36 passing touchdowns, which led the NFL. He also rushed for 1,206 yards, which is an NFL single-season record for quarterbacks.