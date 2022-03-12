WWE Superstar Breaks Neck After Landing on Head in Scary Moment

UPDATE: Big E provided an update on the situation on Twitter. In a video message wearing a neck brace, the WWE star reveals he can move all of his digits and extremities. He also was still his bright self with his strength intact, but there was a slight shock after this good news.

As it turns out, Big E does indeed have a broken neck. “Unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken,” Big E says in the clip on Twitter. “But once again, thank you, everybody, I will be alright.” The original story continues below.

A scary moment left fans hoping the best for one WWE superstar after a move gone wrong. Big E was set for a belly-to-belly suplex from NXT star Ridge Holland when things didn’t go as planned.

The former WWE champion landed directly on his head and had to be stretchered from the arena. Fans shared video from the event live on social media, send their best wishes to Big E and hoping nothing is serious.

Thankfully Big E did give a thumbs up to the crowd after being shepherded to the backstage area, giving some positivity to those in attendance. “Prayers up for Big E. This was terrifying to see! Hope he’s okay,” one user wrote on social media.”Match ended shortly after and Pat McAfee looked legit terrified.”

WWE has not provided any official update on Big E’s condition, but it is safe to say he will be under close watch. Head injuries have become an aspect of professional sports and sports entertainment that are no longer taken for granted. The company has also had a fair share of scary moments and injuries over the years that warrant extra caution.

Big E, real name Ettore Ewen, has been a WWE superstar for over a decade at this point. He initially started in developmental, becoming NXT champion in 2013, before moving to the main roster as a muscle for AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler. After some title victories, Big E made impact with New Day alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Former WWE star and current AEW personality Taz weighed in on the incident, calling on his history with suplexes and extensive experience to give some insight. “I’ve said it many times over the years, suplexing is ALL about proper technique & training, not strength.Big E,” the former superstar wrote on Twitter.

The possible injury comes days after another scary incident on AEW Dynamite when Jake Hager attempted a power bomb on Eddie Kingston through a table outside. Despite help from those in the ring with Hager, he still struggled to get Kingston up and the move still had a scary end despite the extra effort. Thankfully he wasn’t injured either and did his best to protect his head before hitting the ground.