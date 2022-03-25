WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston Has Strong Reaction to Big E’s Scary Neck Injury

Big E broke his neck after landing on his head in a botched move on WWE SmackDown earlier this month. The WWE Superstar recently revealed he could have died from the injury, and fans, family members and fellow Superstars showed their support for Big E. One of Big E’s closest friends and tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, spoke about Big E’s injury on Hot 97. Kingston was wrestling alongside Big E and revealed it was a very scary moment.

“It was easily the scariest night of my career,” Kingston said, as transcribed by ComicBook.com. “Obviously, the injury didn’t happen to me, but I was on the inside of the ring. I see E go for that spear that he does, and he missed it, and he was on the outside there and then him and Ridge, go for that overhead suplex and I see them go up and they looked a little like wonky. But I never saw the impact. So I didn’t really – I didn’t know, you know, I went over there and I was like, ‘OK, everything looks fine,’ he’s down and everything and then the match goes on. After everything went down, just the ref was like yeah, I don’t know if he’s okay. I was like, what’s going on all sudden, the paramedics and everything start coming out.”

Kingston went on to say they rushed to the hospital to check on Big E. “Myself, [Xavier] Woods and a bunch of the boys went to the hospital right after and we’re just waiting. With COVID protocols, they don’t really let a whole lot of people inside the emergency room,” Woods said. “So we’re literally outside, it’s raining, we’re outside the emergency room, and we’re just waiting for word. It’s so strange to say, ‘Luckily, he only broke [his C1 and C6 vertebrae]’ Do you know what I’m saying? He put out a tweet that put everything into perspective yesterday where he said he went in to meet the doctor and the doctor said if he had broken his neck a millimeter in one direction, he would have had a stroke. If he broke his neck in a millimeter the other direction, he would have died.

“The fact that he was so strong and he had so much muscle back there really really saved them and you know again like it could have been way worse. He’s just been in great spirits the whole time, so many people have gone to visit him, and just send him so many positive messages, which he really really appreciates for sure.” Big E, Kingston and Woods make up The New Day, and the group has won the Raw Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship seven times. Big E and Kington are former WWE Champions, and Woods is the reigning King of the Ring.