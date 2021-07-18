WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

WWE returns to pay-per-view action on Sunday with Money in the Bank. And this event will be a special one as live fans will be in attendance for the first time since WrestleMania 37 in April. Money in the Bank will air at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, the new home of the WWE Network.

The top match on the card is Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Edge. The last time these two met in the ring was at WrestleMania 37 when Reigns beat Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match to retain the Universal title. Bryan has been off TV since, and Edge just returned not too long ago to get his rematch. Edge won the Royal Rumble match in January and returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble in 2020 after missing the last 10 years with an injury.

Bobbly Lashley is putting his WWE Championship on the line Sunday when he faces former champion Kofi Kingston. This was made possible when Kingston beat Lashley on Monday Night Raw a few weeks back. And while Kingston is one of the most accomplished champions in WWE history, Lashley has been on a roll in 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down.

The Raw Women's Championship is on the line as champion Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair. Ripley won the title over Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Those two women and Flair battled for the championship at WrestleMania Backlash in May, and Ripley was able to win the triple threat match. Flair and Ripley battled for the belt at Hell in a Cell last month, and Flair won via disqualification. Ripley kept her title, though, as the championship can only change hands via pinfall or submission.

AJ Styles and Omos will defend their Raw Tag Team Championship against The Viking Raiders, who returned to action in April after being away for seven months. Styles and Omos won the titles over The New Day at WrestleMania 37 in April.

And the card includes the two Money in the Bank Ladder matches where the winners earn a contract for a championship match at any time within the year. The men's Money in the Bank match is Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins. The women's match is Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Tamina.

