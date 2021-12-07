WWE’s Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Talk Following Footsteps of Dwayne Johnson and John Cena (Exclusive)

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are making major impacts on WWE television. Rose is the Women’s NXT Champion while Deville is an authority figure on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. But could we see the two take the next step and appear in various TV and movies like WWE legends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rose and Deville, and they talked about how they would love to follow in Johnson and Cena’s footsteps.

“I took my first acting class when I was like 13 years old in south Jersey,” Deville told PopCulture. “I’ve always had a passion for theater, and drama, and acting. It sounds weird and corny, but it’s almost therapeutic for me to get into a role and just immerse myself in it and just be somebody else. And I love doing that with what I do right now, but I would love to further that one day. And I think that a path like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena is admirable to almost anybody in the company. And I’d love to be one of the females to make that transition so hugely as well.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it comes to appearing on TV that doesn’t feature a WWE ring, both Rose and Deville appeared on the E! reality series , which focuses on the lives of women WWE Superstars. And with WWE having its own film studio, Rose and Deville will have the opportunity to expand their brand on the big screen if the opportunity comes their way.

“I think that’s one of those things that most of us would love to inspire to be, obviously like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena,” Rose said. “It’s just one of those things where it’s really cool in WWE to be able to show other sides of that. I think to piggyback off with what Daria (Sonya Deville) just said about her role that she’s in right now, like when Daria first got signed and we both first got signed, you kind of get, not pigeonholed, but you’re kind of like, ‘She’s the fighter. She’s the bikini model. She’s the whatever.’ I think it’s really cool for Daria to be in this role right now. I always tell her just because she’s able to show that she can talk great on the mic, she has all these different layers to her character.”

For Johnson and Cena, they established themselves as future WWE Hall of Famers and two of the top movie stars in the world right now. Johnson is getting set to star in the superhero movie Black Adam. Cena was seen in The Suicide Squad earlier this year and will be featured in the upcoming spinoff series Peacemaker.