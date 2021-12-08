WWE Legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Shares Major Update on Cancer Diagnosis

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan just shared some big news on his cancer diagnosis. The WWE Hall of Famer has announced he is free from prostate cancer. He originally announced the cancer diagnosis in October and had known about it for about a year. Duggan underwent surgery on October 29 in South Carolina.

“Hi everybody, I just wanted to share with everybody the great news I just received, that the cancer was all encapsulated inside my prostate,” Duggan said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “They checked my bones – that came out clear, the surrounding tissue came out clear, the lymph nodes came out clear. So, thank God I’m cancer-free. You know, this was my second bout with cancer. 20 years ago I had kidney cancer, now prostate cancer. Folks, remember – early detection saves lives. And Merry, Merry Christmas… Ho, Ho, Hooo!”

https://twitter.com/OfficialHacksaw/status/1468605030219534338?s=20

For Duggan, 67, this is his second bout with cancer as he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 1998. At that time, Duggan was competing in WCW where he won the World Television Championship and the United States Heavyweight Championship. Most fans remember Duggan during his time in WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Duggan never won any major championships in WWE but won the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on in my life, thank goodness,” Duggan said in an interview with Inside The Ropes back in August. “But it’s been a great business for me. So many people see the movie The Wrestler and they all think we’re like Mickey Rourke’s [Randy Robinson]. I’ve been with my wife for 36 years. I’ve never had to go through rehab for booze or drugs. I’ve put two daughters through school. I’m active in my community. I do a lot of charity events. I saved my money. I paid my taxes.”

Duggan also talked about what he has going on in his life right now. “I live a very comfortable life in a nice little farm in South Carolina,” he said. “I’ve got a lake house up in New York. I travel the world now—me and my wife—and I do a stand-up show. I was down in Fiji, Australia, New Zealand last year, telling wrestling stories. And thank goodness for wrestling fans.”