WWE Hall of Famer Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A WWE Hall of Famer shared some tough news on Thursday. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan went to Instagram to announce he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The news comes after Duggan was hospitalized and had emergency surgery last week.

“Hi folks. You know, Debra and I, we always share the good times with you, but today we got to share some bad times,” Duggan said in the video, per Cageside Seats. “I’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I’m having my surgery tomorrow. Actually, it’s been going on for a couple of months now, and Debra and I have been living with it and getting ready. But reality is here, and I’m going down to Charleston tomorrow to have my cancer surgery.

“So folks, I know you’ve been thinking and praying for me about it this last surgery. Please think of me this Friday as I go get my cancer surgery down in Charleston. Debra will keep everybody updated, but I want to take a break from social media. So thanks for all the thoughts and prayers, and we’ll see you down the road with the grace of God and the skill of the doctors. Love you.”

Duggan made his professional wrestling debut in 1979 and competed in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with WWE. During his site in WWE, Duggan won the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. While in WCW, Duggan won the World Television Championship and the United States Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes in August, Duggan talked about what he has going on in his life,” Duggan revealed. “I’ve got a lot of stuff going on in my life, thank goodness. But it’s been a great business for me. So many people see the movie The Wrestler and they all think we’re like Mickey Rourke’s [Randy Robinson]. I’ve been with my wife for 36 years. I’ve never had to go through rehab for booze or drugs. I’ve put two daughters through school. I’m active in my community. I do a lot of charity events. I saved my money. I paid my taxes.”