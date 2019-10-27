WWE Superstar Jordan Myles Accuses Company of Racism Over Blackface-Like Shirt Design

WWE Superstar Jordan Myles is a newer addition to the company and is receiving new merchandise. However, he is very upset with his first T shirt due to what he believes to be a racially insensitive design. Specifically, using the letters in his name as teeth for a smile design is the primary focus of Myles’ ire.

As he explained in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Myles expressed frustration with the design that had been used in his first shirt. This tee was black with the words “Jordan Myles” written in white. The text was placed on a red background that appeared to be in the shape of a smile.

While the shirt design was simple enough, Myles’ issue with it is that it resembled racially insensitive characters and dolls, such as the Golliwog or the Sambo dolls. Having Vince McMahon and Triple H use this design to represent him is something that Myles viewed as extremely disrespectful to both him and every African American.

I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH “vision” of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter. pic.twitter.com/S6Gtg9e4lP — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

As he explained, Myles originally became aware of this design last month when it was released and then quickly replaced. Having the shirt no longer available could have put an end to the story, but Myles said that he hasn’t been able to rest since he first saw this design.

Instead, he has been using the design as fuel to make his voice heard and correct something that he viewed as disrespectful. Additionally, Myles also asked his supporters to change their profile photo to black and white and post with the hashtag #ForTheCulture.

Myles, whose real name is Albert Christian Hardie Jr., is a newer addition to the WWE roster. He signed a developmental contract with the company back in February, which led to him competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament over the summer. He defeated Boa, Angel Garza, and Cameron Grimes.

Winning these bouts provided him with the opportunity to earn a shot at any championship of his choosing. He selected Adam Cole’s NXT Championship but ultimately lost in a title match in September. He has been absent from NXT ever since.

