WWE's Jaxson Ryker Is Not Impressing 'Raw' Viewers
WWE has made its share of roster moves over the last few months, releasing a number of Superstars due to the budget cuts. But fans are wondering why Jaxson Ryker is still on the roster? Ryker (real name Chad Lail) has been in WWE since 2017 and was a member of The Forgotten Sons with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in NXT. The trio made their main roster debut in 2020 and came close to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
However, Ryker posted a controversial tweet about Donald Trump in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement, leading to the trio being taken off TV. He eventually returned on Raw as a singles competitor and paired with Elias. Currently, Ryker is no longer paired with Elias as the two are now feuding.
Ryker joined WWE after having a very successful run in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). During his time in TNA, Ryker won the Television Championship, The World Tag Team Championship with James Storn and TNT Classic in 2015. He also spent nine years in the independent circuit and won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship in 2009. But as talented Ryker might be, WWE fans are not impressed with him.
How does WWE release The IIconics, Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Murphy, Samoa Joe and COUNTLESS others but keep Eva Marie and Jaxson Ryker on their books? pic.twitter.com/qdEarn1g1o— Slack (@SlackStyle09) June 2, 2021
One fan wrote: "Jaxson Ryker is Gunner right? He is Talented as f—. Eva [Marie] has worked really hard and always been treated harshly by the fans, without a chance to show she can actually be good, obv her look helps but Roman wouldn't be roman if he didn't look like a Spartan warrior."prevnext
I asked this before, and I'll ask this again...
How are you gonna release so many people, but not release this mf Jaxson Ryker? pic.twitter.com/kMRyM8L43O— 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩 (@TribalClaymore) June 2, 2021
Another fan said: "I'd do anything for him to be released, but I don't think they will because it can be placed as his political opinion, and it's in our law that everyone has freedom for political opinion so..."prevnext
WWE sources indicate that the plan is going, going forward, Jaxson Ryker will be on the babyface side of the roster.
- @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/5cm5O8S1fz— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 8, 2021
"Fans are not ready to see Ryker as a babyface. One fan wrote: "RYKER, A BABYFACE??? Good luck trying to make us cheer for him then..."prevnext
Jaxson Ryker can’t even do an attack angle right…..and Aleister Black and Ruby Riott got cut last week!! Make that shit make sense 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ #WWERAW— 🅁🄹 6/27/21🗽🎉🎂🎈#TheFORE™️ (@LilRJUnlimited) June 8, 2021
A Twitter user noted: "It just doesn't. WWE got rid of actual talent." It's clear that WWE fans are not buying Ryker as a performer despite getting a push last yearprevnext
Jaxson Ryker has more tv time than Ali it's just...#wweraw pic.twitter.com/7mn1jCoDHD— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) June 8, 2021
It looks like Ryker is going to be in for a rude awakening when WWE goes back on the road. "I hope WWE knows that Jaxson Ryker will NOT be getting cheered in front of a live crowd," one fan revealed.prevnext
Get rid of Aleister Black and Ruby Riott, push Jaxson Ryker and Eva Marie? pic.twitter.com/jlwBuk8zFG— Eric (@familyfooddude) June 8, 2021
One fan wrote: "Do they see how bad MNR is. They have been releasing wrestlers like they have tons more in the back. They are gonna release bobby when he drops the belt. Wouldn't be surprised if they've written off cesaro to be apart of the next batch of releases..."prevnext
Jaxson Ryker getting a push 🤢🤢🤢🤢— good spider, m.A.A.n city (@RapSpiderman) June 22, 2021
And one fan stated: "I look at AEW. They listen to the fans quite often and they also reward the fans. WWE do the opposite of what people want(why is Jaxson Ryker a face for example). They finally push who the fans want and stop it immediately(where is Damien Priest?). Their creative lets us down."prev