WWE's Jaxson Ryker Is Not Impressing 'Raw' Viewers

WWE has made its share of roster moves over the last few months, releasing a number of Superstars due to the budget cuts. But fans are wondering why Jaxson Ryker is still on the roster? Ryker (real name Chad Lail) has been in WWE since 2017 and was a member of The Forgotten Sons with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in NXT. The trio made their main roster debut in 2020 and came close to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

However, Ryker posted a controversial tweet about Donald Trump in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement, leading to the trio being taken off TV. He eventually returned on Raw as a singles competitor and paired with Elias. Currently, Ryker is no longer paired with Elias as the two are now feuding.

Ryker joined WWE after having a very successful run in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). During his time in TNA, Ryker won the Television Championship, The World Tag Team Championship with James Storn and TNT Classic in 2015. He also spent nine years in the independent circuit and won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship in 2009. But as talented Ryker might be, WWE fans are not impressed with him.