WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson Reveals X-Rated Request She Turned Down in the Ring

Torrie Wilson is opening up bout her time in WWE. During an interview with Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding, the WWE Hall of Fame revealed the one request from the company that she turned down, which involves body painting. Wilson was with WWE at a time when the company was showing more explicit content than in the past.

"I was in an era that was very raunchy," Wilson said, per Fox News. "There were things I had to say 'no' to. They wanted me to paint, like what Sable did. Paint my boobs and walk out there naked. And I said, 'no.' There are certain things that I turned down that maybe could've gotten ahead with but it just didn't feel right."

Wilson, 47, was in WWE from 2001-2008 but has made several appearances for the company over the years. During her original run in WWE, Wilson never won a championship but was one of the more popular superstars on the roster. In May 2003, Wilson appeared in a pictorial and on the cover of Playboy. She appeared on the cover of the magazine again in the March 2004 issue with WWE legend Sable.

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 and received some criticism because of her lack of accomplishments with the company. "I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show," Wilson said during an interview with Busted Open Radio at the time, per WrestlingNews.co. "I was not calling the shots backstage going, 'Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?' I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, 'OK, what's the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?'"

Wilson went on to say she's not apologizing for the impact she made in WWE. "I could do much better than my haters about beating myself up," she said. "Then I had to put myself in check but there are a lot of things that I am. I'm not Charlotte Flair, I'm not jumping off ladders, but I am Torrie Wilson and I did have something to bring to the table. I think for most people, we are just too quick to start looking at the negatives and losing focus on what we can bring to the table."