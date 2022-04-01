WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Full List of Inductees

WrestleMania takes place this weekend, and that means some legends will be honored ahead of the big event. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be officially inducted on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Peacock. This will take place right after the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.

WWE launched its Hall of Fame in 1993 with André the Giant being the only inductee. He died earlier in the year and there was no Hall of Fame ceremony. In the first few years of the Hall of Fame, the ceremonies took place at hotels and it wasn’t until 2005 that the promotion began hosting the event at theatres and arenas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony last year took place at WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Some of the notable WWE Superstars that have been inducted twice are Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame also has a celebrity wing, which features, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Pete Rose, Drew Carey and Donald Trump. Here’s a look at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker will headline the class as he is one of the most legendary figures in all of pro wrestling. In his career, The Undertaker won the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and 21 consecutive matches at WrestleMania.

Vader (Posthumous Inductee)

Vader made a big name for himself in WCW, winning the World Heavyweight Championship three times. He spent a short time in WWE while also competing in New Japan and TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling). He died in 2018 from a month-long battle with pneumonia. He was 63 years old.

Queen Sharmell

Most fans remember Queen Sharmell as being the manager of former World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Sharmell also was a Nitro Girl and longtime manager in WCW. She was named Miss Black America in 1991.

The Steiner Brothers

Rick and Scott Steiner were very popular among WWE fans in the early 1990s leading to the duo winning the WWE Tag Team Championship twice. They had success in WCW as a team and as individuals, and currently, Rick Steiner’s son, Bron Breakker, is making a name for himself in WWE as he won the NXT Championship.

Shad Gaspard (Warrior Award)

Shad Gaspard was one half of the popular WWE tag team Cryme Time with JTG. In May 2020, Gaspard sacrificed his life to save his son from a rip current in the Venice Beach neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Possibly Batista?

This likely won’t happen, but Batista has been elected to the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s not clear when he’ll be inducted as he was part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Batista was taken off the list of 2020 inductees since he couldn’t attend the event last year.

Presenters

And here’s a look at the presenters for each Hall of Famer:

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon

Vader: Mick Foley

Queen Sharmell: Booker T

The Steiner Brothers: TBA

Shad Gaspard: Dana Warrior