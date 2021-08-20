WWE Fan-Favorite's Daughter Joins Major Wrestling Promotion

✖

A WWE legend's daughter will be competing in a major wrestling promotion next weekend. Earlier this month, it was announced that Bianca Carelli will be featured in NWA's Empowerrr pay-per-view on Aug. 28, and she will take part in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Carelli is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli).

In May, Marella tweeted at WWE's Stephanie McMahon and Triple H letting them know that his daughter is ready to become a "superstar" When speaking to Sportskeeda in July, Carelli explained what happened after her father sent the tweet.

Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! pic.twitter.com/bh5Mw6GvpN — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 2, 2021

"I don't know about pressure 'cause I always put a lot of pressure on myself, kind of from the beginning," she said. "I definitely noticed now, since that tweet, that there's a lot more acknowledgement... 'oh! Santino has a daughter,' 'oh! this is Bianca,' and even still now there's more attention surrounding me as a wrestler.

"I still have a lot more training I want to do a lot better that I want to get. I've had quite a few matches but I would like to learn a lot more, so I guess there is an expectation now, but I'm... okay! my next match I have to be perfect. There's a little more pressure but it's good. I'm one of those people, I like pressure."

In another interview, Carellia talked about her original career goal. “I wanted to be a brain surgeon, she told Chris Van Vliet. "I was doing a medical science degree with a major in neuroscience, and I was very interested in it. But then I started thinking more about real life, I was 19 at the time. I was thinking about the hours you put in and the stress. How would that balance with family life and would I be OK with the stress of that? Yes I can put in the work, but am I going to enjoy my life? Time flies by and you only have one life."